Healthcare API Market : Top Impacting Factors, Global Opportunity Analysis by 2028

Increased adoption of API integrated Electronic Health Records EHRs that provide simplicity and ease of healthcare data accessibility is driving market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare API market is driven by increase in adoption of API-integrated electronic health records (EHRs), which provide ease of data accessibility. In addition, frequent upgradations and rise in initiatives by EHRs vendors and healthcare IT startups fuel the market growth.

The global healthcare API market is segmented on the basis of service, deployment model, end user, and region. The service segment includes appointments, payment, medical device (wearable), electronic health record access, and remote patient monitoring.

Based on deployment model, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of end user, it is classified into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, vendors, and patients. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Highlights of the report:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global healthcare API market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

The global healthcare API market is dominated by key players such as Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company, MuleSoft, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC., eClinicalWorks, and Apple Inc.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

