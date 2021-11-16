AMP Aero Services Announces Disassembly Consignment Agreement for Three CFM56-3C1 Aircraft Engines
The acquisition of these engines was critical to fulfilling our customer requirements. Our proven track record made us the right partner for this opportunity,”MIAMI, FL, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMP Aero Services (AMP Aero) announced today they have secured a consignment agreement with a major North American lessor for the dismantling, repair & remarketing of three General Electric CFM56-3C1 aircraft engines. The engines will be dismantled in Florida and material will be available within the next 45-60 days and managed by the AMP Aero distribution and sales teams.
As a growing leader in aircraft supply chain solutions, it’s imperative to have access to the right material at the right time. AMP Aero’s ability to acquire material is strong and with a global presence on two continents, AMP Aero is strategically positioned to support its customers.
“The acquisition of these engines was critical to fulfilling our global support requirements for our Boeing customers. In addition, we are eager to deliver this material to the market as the demand is real and our proven track record made us the right partner for this opportunity,” said Ambalik Agarwal, Managing Director of AMP Aero Services, LLC.
AMP Aero is looking to increase whole asset transactions not only for aircraft engines but also narrow & wide-body aircraft.
For material inquiries and more information on this engine material or a detailed list of included material, requests can be sent to sales@amp-aero.com.
About AMP Aero Services
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, AMP Aero Services, LLC. is a global materials solutions provider for aftermarket aircraft & engine material. AMP Aero Services, LLC. is committed to quality and holds various certifications and approvals. The quality certifications include ISO9001:2015, ASA-100 and TAC2000. In addition, AMP Aero is a Federal Aviation Administration AC00-56B accredited company. Furthermore, they are strategically located within minutes of the Miami International Airport to facilitate any global requirement and have a customer-first philosophy.
For more information, visit www.amp-aero.com, and to request a quote please send to sales@amp-aero.com.
