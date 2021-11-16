RE: VT Route 9 Marlboro closed - update: road now open

The road is now open.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 9 in Marlboro is closed from South Road to Adams Crossing Rd due to a motor vehicle accident and inclement weather.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.