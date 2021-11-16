Monovaccine (Epstein - Barr virus) Market Overview 2021, Global Size Estimation, Regional Analysis, Technology Trends

The increasing research and development activities and funding by various organizations for the development of monovaccine are expected to drive the growth

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing research and development activities and funding by various organizations for the development of monovaccine are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Currently, there is no licensed vaccine for Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV). However, various universities and organizations are focusing on developing novel vaccines against EBV and cater to the unmet needs. For instance, in March 2017, Cancer Research U.K. completed its phase 1b clinical trial of (Modified Vaccinia Ankara) MVA-EBNA1/LMP2 vaccine. It is being treated on nasopharyngeal cancer patients with positive Epstein-Barr virus infection.

Moreover, in 2017, researchers from the University of Kansas School of Engineering and School of Pharmacy analyzed the genetics of human immune responses to develop basis of an effective vaccine or drug therapy against Epstein-Barr virus or EBV, the pathogen that causes infectious mononucleosis and infects around 90% of adults globally. Furthermore, in January 2019, researchers and scientists from the German Cancer Research Center developed a new strategy for developing a vaccine that targets different EBV virus life phases and exhibits potential in providing protection against EBV infection. Thus, rising monovaccine development efforts by various universities is expected to result in development of novel vaccines, thereby driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Several government organizations from different regions are focusing on the development of novel monovaccines (Epstein - Barr virus) and also focuses on gaining approval from regulatory authorities. For instance, in 2019, researchers from the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) determined how various antibodies induced by Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) block infection of cells grown in the laboratory. Researchers further used this information for the development of novel vaccine candidates in animals, elicited potent anti-EBV antibody responses that blocked infection of cell types involved in EBV-associated cancers.

Key Takeaways of the Global Monovaccine (Epstein-Barr Virus) Market:

Currently, there is no availability of approved monovaccines in any region. However, various universities are involved in robust research and development activities for monovaccines against Epstein-Barr virus.

The increasing prevalence of Epstein-Barr virus infections is expected to drive demand for its vaccine, which is further expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study published by Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, in 2018, Epstein-Barr virus is a very common virus in the U.S. and other developed regions.

Moreover, emerging economies are expected to be more potential regions for vaccine, as chances of infection with EBV are high. For instance, according to the study published by Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, in 2018, around 90% of the population becomes infected with EBV virus by age 20. In emerging economies, 90% of people are infected by the age of 2 years.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be a potential market for nasopharyngeal cancer vaccine as the prevalence of nasopharyngeal cancer is high in Asia Pacific. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, nasopharyngeal cancer is more common in several regions including South Asia, Middle East, and North Africa. In some parts of China, there are as many as 21 cases per 100,000 people.

Key Players:

Major players involved in development of monovaccine (Epstein-Barr virus) include Cancer Research U.K., National Institutes of Health, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Genome Biosciences, Inc., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, German Cancer Research Institute, and University of Minnesota.

