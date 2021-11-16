RECAP: The 2021 SOHO Int'l Film Festival
This year’s festival contained a diverse selection of Features, Shorts, Documentaries, Series Pilots and Animated Films and an In Person Awards Ceremony
It was so exciting to see the filmmakers engaged throughout the entire festival, and to be able to have our ceremony in person after the last two years was simply magical.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC), Presented by SOHO Film Forum, ran from November 4th thru the 12th, 2021 with virtual presentations of films in competition and exhibition from all over the world and an in person awards ceremony.
— Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director & Head of Programming
On Tuesday November 9th, SOHO Film Forum hosted the SIFFNYC's Red Carpet Awards Night Gala at The Rooftop of the new Hotel Selina in Chelsea, New York City - with celebrities in attendance including Abigail Hawk, Robert Clohessey, Lukas Hassell, Sal Rendino and others.
“It was so exciting to see the filmmakers engaged throughout the entire festival,” said Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director & Head of Programming, "and to be able to have our ceremony in person after the last two years was simply magical."
As always, this year’s festival contained a diverse selection of Features, Shorts, Documentaries, Series Pilots and Animated Films submitted by filmmakers from across the globe. Here are the nominated films and the list of award winners:
BEST US SHOWCASE FEATURE FILM
Dead Body by Andy Rossi
Girl in Golden Gate Park by JP Allen
The Reunion by Dave Rosenberg <- WINNER
Triple Threat by Stacey Maltin
BEST WORLD SHOWCASE FEATURE FILM
Broken Souls (Mexico) by Juan Pablo Arroyo Abrahan
Chasing Unicorns (Estonia) by Rain Rannu <-- WINNER
Parallel Minds (Canada) by Benjamin Ross Hayden
Shibil (Bulgaria) by Nikola Bozadzhiev
BEST SHOWCASE DOCUMENTARY FILM
Last Call by Johnny Sweet <- WINNER
The Fable of a Song - by Andy Strohl
The New Abolitionists - Christina Zorich
BEST WORLD SHOWCASE SHORT FILM
500 Calories (Italy) by Cristina Spina
Destiny Station (Poland) by Michal Grzyb
Remembrance (Australia) by Shane Joseph Willis
Time Will Tell (Austria) Shoshana Stark <-WINNER
Will you find me? (Australia) by William Atkinson
BEST US SHOWCASE SHORT FILM
Class by Enzo Sallucci & Ash McNair - WINNER
Emma without Edmund by Nicolas Minas
Foundher by Jordi Matsutmoto
Frankie by James Kautz
Hurricane by JLee McKenzie
Hungry Ghosts by Mark Borkowski
Mint by Cameron Kalajian
Now You See Us by Romina Schwedler
Sitting by Jones
The Sleepless by Kami Sadraei
The Elephant Gown by Raheim Robinson
BEST PERFORMANCE AS AN ENSEMBLE
B-SIDES The Series by Lin Que Ayoung
Dead Body by Andy Rossi <- WINNER
The Longest Day of the Year by Lauren Hoover
Triple Threat by Stacey Maltin
AUDIENCE AWARD for FEATURE FILM or DOCUMENTARY
Dead Body by Andy Rossi <-- WINNER
Girlie in Golden Gate Park by JP Allen
The New Abolitionists by Chrisitina Zorich
AUDIENCE AWARD for SHORT FILMS or SERIES PILOT
Emma Without Edmund by Nicolas Minas
Grafton by Bryan Santiago
Louie by Robert Biggs <-- WINNER
Small Town Big Canvas by Bradford Devins
The Dump by Neil Holland
AUDIENCE AWARD FOR EXHIBITION FILMS
Focos Rojos by Harry Geithner
My Life is a Doormat by Anthony Robert Grasso
Woe is Mary by Alexandra Ruggieri-- WINNER
BEST SHOWCASE ANIMATED FILM
Artminute1-The Perfect Selfie (Denmark) by Asta Wellejus & Teddy Kristiansen
Beach Claw (US) by Alex Wroten
First Light (Canada) by Amy Lee Ketchum
Freebird (Canada) by Michael Joseph McDonald & Joe Bluhm
The Winter - Australia by Xin Li <- WINNER
BEST SHOWCASE DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Distressed (Australia) by Toby Lord & Tim Elwin
One all the Way by David Baram - WINNER
Small Town, Big Canvas by Bradford Devins
The Love in the Fury: Story of Boxing through Despair by Laren Stover
BEST LONG FORM TV PILOT
B-Sides: The Series
Couple of Guys
Grafton
Hudson Falls
Metta da fein (Switzerland) <- WINNER
Waiting for Deading
BEST SHORT FORM TV PILOT
Anything For You
Couples Therapy
Ghostwritten Series
Il Fagotto (Italy)
The Other Side (South Africa) <- WINNER
Under the Influence
BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - US FEATURE
Andrea Modica - “The Reunion”
Cara Ronzetti - “The Reunion” <-- WINNER
Dave Rosenberg - “The Reunion”
Erin Mei-Ling Stuart - “Girl in Golden Gate Park”
Jay DeYonker - “Triple Threat”
Kim Jiang - “Girl in Golden Gate Park”
BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - WORLD FEATURE
Andres Montiel - “Broken Souls” (Mexico)
Desislava Vuleva - “Shibil” (Bulgaria)
Henri Kalmet - “Chasing Unicorns” (Estonia)
Liisa Pulk - “Chasing Unicorns” (Estonia)
Raul Mendez - “Broken Souls”
Henri Kalmet - “Chasing Unicorns” (Estonia)
Liisa Pulk - “Chasing Unicorns” (Estonia)
Raul Mendez - “Broken Souls” (Mexico) <--WINNER
BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - US SHORT
Casey Landman - “Scar” <- WINNER
David McKittrick - “Hungry Ghosts”
David Krumholtz - “Class”
Lily Oliver - “Hurricane”
Morgan O’Sullivan - “Frankie”
Olivia Sui- “Foundher”
BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - WORLD SHORT
David Bamber - “The Appointment” (UK)
Gabriella Rose-Carter - “Will you find me?” (Australia) < - WINNER
Kathleen Chalfant -”500 Calories” (Italy)
Sam Crane - “The Appointment” (UK)
Yvonne Woods - “500 Calories” (Italy)
Some notable Actors featured in Films for this year’s festival include Eric Roberts (Batman), Lynn Cohen (Hunger Games), Richard Kind (Argo), Charlie Robinson (Night Court), Ian Buchanan (Twin Peaks), Billy Wirth (The Lost Boys), Alain Uy (Helstrom), Al Sapienza (The Sopranos), Elias Janssen (Jane The Virgin) and Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show)
Past attendees of the Festival include prominent industry members such as Octavia Spencer, Pierce Brosnan, Bobby Cannavale, Armand Assante, William Sadler, Dominic Purcell, Danny Aiello, Richard Kind, Frank Vincent, Luis Guzman, Carrie Preston, Beth Grant, Sean Young, Alysia Reiner, Kevin Jonas, Margaret Colin, Mark Feuerstein, Melissa Archer, Constancce Schulman, Adam Brody, Josh Lawson, Matthew Daddario, Coach Tom Coughlin, Jessica Hecht, Zach Grenier, Patrick Fischler, Cady McClain, David Zayas, Michael Imperiolli, Steve Schirripa, Tony Sirico, and Vinny Pastore, to name a few.
The SOHO International Film Festival was founded in 2009 by Jorge Ballos. This year’s festival is presented by the SOHO Film Forum. SIFFNYC celebrates the cutting-edge of digital technology while honoring traditional forms of storytelling, and encourages new and seasoned filmmakers from here in New York City and around the world to create and send in their fresh and innovative cinematic pieces.
Submissions now open for Soho Intl Film Festival 2022 on FilmFreeway: https://filmfreeway.com/SohoFilmFest
SOHO 2021 Highlights