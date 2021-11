RECAP: The 2021 SOHO Int'l Film Festival

Photo Credit: Champion Hamilton L-R: Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago (Executive Director), Cady McClain (Member of the Jury), Jorge Ballos (President & Founder)

This year’s festival contained a diverse selection of Features, Shorts, Documentaries, Series Pilots and Animated Films and an In Person Awards Ceremony

It was so exciting to see the filmmakers engaged throughout the entire festival, and to be able to have our ceremony in person after the last two years was simply magical.” — Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director & Head of Programming

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SOHO International Film Festival SIFFNYC ), Presented by SOHO Film Forum, ran from November 4th thru the 12th, 2021 with virtual presentations of films in competition and exhibition from all over the world and an in person awards ceremony.On Tuesday November 9th, SOHO Film Forum hosted the SIFFNYC's Red Carpet Awards Night Gala at The Rooftop of the new Hotel Selina in Chelsea, New York City - with celebrities in attendance including Abigail Hawk, Robert Clohessey, Lukas Hassell, Sal Rendino and others.“It was so exciting to see the filmmakers engaged throughout the entire festival,” said Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director & Head of Programming, "and to be able to have our ceremony in person after the last two years was simply magical."As always, this year’s festival contained a diverse selection of Features, Shorts, Documentaries, Series Pilots and Animated Films submitted by filmmakers from across the globe. Here are the nominated films and the list of award winners:BEST US SHOWCASE FEATURE FILMDead Body by Andy RossiGirl in Golden Gate Park by JP AllenThe Reunion by Dave Rosenberg <- WINNERTriple Threat by Stacey MaltinBEST WORLD SHOWCASE FEATURE FILMBroken Souls (Mexico) by Juan Pablo Arroyo AbrahanChasing Unicorns (Estonia) by Rain Rannu <-- WINNERParallel Minds (Canada) by Benjamin Ross HaydenShibil (Bulgaria) by Nikola BozadzhievBEST SHOWCASE DOCUMENTARY FILMLast Call by Johnny Sweet <- WINNERThe Fable of a Song - by Andy StrohlThe New Abolitionists - Christina ZorichBEST WORLD SHOWCASE SHORT FILM500 Calories (Italy) by Cristina SpinaDestiny Station (Poland) by Michal GrzybRemembrance (Australia) by Shane Joseph WillisTime Will Tell (Austria) Shoshana Stark <-WINNERWill you find me? (Australia) by William AtkinsonBEST US SHOWCASE SHORT FILMClass by Enzo Sallucci & Ash McNair - WINNEREmma without Edmund by Nicolas MinasFoundher by Jordi MatsutmotoFrankie by James KautzHurricane by JLee McKenzieHungry Ghosts by Mark BorkowskiMint by Cameron KalajianNow You See Us by Romina SchwedlerSitting by JonesThe Sleepless by Kami SadraeiThe Elephant Gown by Raheim RobinsonBEST PERFORMANCE AS AN ENSEMBLEB-SIDES The Series by Lin Que AyoungDead Body by Andy Rossi <- WINNERThe Longest Day of the Year by Lauren HooverTriple Threat by Stacey MaltinAUDIENCE AWARD for FEATURE FILM or DOCUMENTARYDead Body by Andy Rossi <-- WINNERGirlie in Golden Gate Park by JP AllenThe New Abolitionists by Chrisitina ZorichAUDIENCE AWARD for SHORT FILMS or SERIES PILOTEmma Without Edmund by Nicolas MinasGrafton by Bryan SantiagoLouie by Robert Biggs <-- WINNERSmall Town Big Canvas by Bradford DevinsThe Dump by Neil HollandAUDIENCE AWARD FOR EXHIBITION FILMSFocos Rojos by Harry GeithnerMy Life is a Doormat by Anthony Robert GrassoWoe is Mary by Alexandra Ruggieri-- WINNERBEST SHOWCASE ANIMATED FILMArtminute1-The Perfect Selfie (Denmark) by Asta Wellejus & Teddy KristiansenBeach Claw (US) by Alex WrotenFirst Light (Canada) by Amy Lee KetchumFreebird (Canada) by Michael Joseph McDonald & Joe BluhmThe Winter - Australia by Xin Li <- WINNERBEST SHOWCASE DOCUMENTARY SHORTDistressed (Australia) by Toby Lord & Tim ElwinOne all the Way by David Baram - WINNERSmall Town, Big Canvas by Bradford DevinsThe Love in the Fury: Story of Boxing through Despair by Laren StoverBEST LONG FORM TV PILOTB-Sides: The SeriesCouple of GuysGraftonHudson FallsMetta da fein (Switzerland) <- WINNERWaiting for DeadingBEST SHORT FORM TV PILOTAnything For YouCouples TherapyGhostwritten SeriesIl Fagotto (Italy)The Other Side (South Africa) <- WINNERUnder the InfluenceBEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - US FEATUREAndrea Modica - “The Reunion”Cara Ronzetti - “The Reunion” <-- WINNERDave Rosenberg - “The Reunion”Erin Mei-Ling Stuart - “Girl in Golden Gate Park”Jay DeYonker - “Triple Threat”Kim Jiang - “Girl in Golden Gate Park”BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - WORLD FEATUREAndres Montiel - “Broken Souls” (Mexico)Desislava Vuleva - “Shibil” (Bulgaria)Henri Kalmet - “Chasing Unicorns” (Estonia)Liisa Pulk - “Chasing Unicorns” (Estonia)Raul Mendez - “Broken Souls”Henri Kalmet - “Chasing Unicorns” (Estonia)Liisa Pulk - “Chasing Unicorns” (Estonia)Raul Mendez - “Broken Souls” (Mexico) <--WINNERBEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - US SHORTCasey Landman - “Scar” <- WINNERDavid McKittrick - “Hungry Ghosts”David Krumholtz - “Class”Lily Oliver - “Hurricane”Morgan O’Sullivan - “Frankie”Olivia Sui- “Foundher”BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - WORLD SHORTDavid Bamber - “The Appointment” (UK)Gabriella Rose-Carter - “Will you find me?” (Australia) < - WINNERKathleen Chalfant -”500 Calories” (Italy)Sam Crane - “The Appointment” (UK)Yvonne Woods - “500 Calories” (Italy)Some notable Actors featured in Films for this year’s festival include Eric Roberts (Batman), Lynn Cohen (Hunger Games), Richard Kind (Argo), Charlie Robinson (Night Court), Ian Buchanan (Twin Peaks), Billy Wirth (The Lost Boys), Alain Uy (Helstrom), Al Sapienza (The Sopranos), Elias Janssen (Jane The Virgin) and Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show)Past attendees of the Festival include prominent industry members such as Octavia Spencer, Pierce Brosnan, Bobby Cannavale, Armand Assante, William Sadler, Dominic Purcell, Danny Aiello, Richard Kind, Frank Vincent, Luis Guzman, Carrie Preston, Beth Grant, Sean Young, Alysia Reiner, Kevin Jonas, Margaret Colin, Mark Feuerstein, Melissa Archer, Constancce Schulman, Adam Brody, Josh Lawson, Matthew Daddario, Coach Tom Coughlin, Jessica Hecht, Zach Grenier, Patrick Fischler, Cady McClain, David Zayas, Michael Imperiolli, Steve Schirripa, Tony Sirico, and Vinny Pastore, to name a few.The SOHO International Film Festival was founded in 2009 by Jorge Ballos. This year’s festival is presented by the SOHO Film Forum. SIFFNYC celebrates the cutting-edge of digital technology while honoring traditional forms of storytelling, and encourages new and seasoned filmmakers from here in New York City and around the world to create and send in their fresh and innovative cinematic pieces.Submissions now open for Soho Intl Film Festival 2022 on FilmFreeway: https://filmfreeway.com/SohoFilmFest

