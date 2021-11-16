Mobile Logistics Robot Market To Reach $11.2 Billion By 2025: Allied Market Research

Mobile Logistics Robot

The global mobile logistics robot market is expected to witness considerable growth due to the emergence of industry 4.0 into logistics and warehousing, which propels its adoption globally.” — Divyanshi Tiwari, the Lead Analyst for Semiconductors and Electronics

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the mobile logistics robot market. The report states that the global mobile logistics robot market generated $2.4 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $11.2 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 21.2% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Increase in need for safety among workers in the workplace and rise in demand from online retailers drive the growth of the global mobile logistics robot market. However, high initial acquisition cost and challenges of working in untested environments restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, emergence of industry 4.0 into logistics and warehousing and growth of mobile logistics robots in emerging economies present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

The mobile logistics robotics industry is projected to witness significant growth, especially in the emerging economies due to rise in manufacturing sector and increase in technological innovation in warehouses.”

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global mobile logistics robot market based on industry vertical, function, and region. The research also provides analysis of each sub-segment. The report sub-segments the industry vertical segment into healthcare, factory/warehouse, hospitality, and others. The warehouses segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017, and is likely to continue the lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, hospitality segment is expected to register the highest growth with a CAGR of 24.0% from 2017 to 2025. The report also offers insights on healthcare and other industry verticals.

The report sub-segments the function segment into pick & place, transportation, packaging, palletizing & de-palletizing. Based on function, pick and place functionality segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its leadership status by 2025. However, packaging segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.5% from 2017 to 2025. The report sub-divides the region segment into North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Based on region, North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.4% from 2017 to 2025. However, Asia-Pacific holds the major market share, accounting for more than half of the share. The report also mentions.

The research offers extensive analysis of key market players operating in the industry. Key market players evaluated in the research include Aethon (ST Engineering Ltd), Asic Robotics AG, Amazon Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Fetch Robotics, Ink, Greyorange, Kuka AG, Mobile Industrial Robot Aps (Teradyne, Inc.), Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. (Omron Corporation), and Savioke.

