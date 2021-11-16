Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market Growing 5.2% CAGR by 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Growing demand for detergents and increasing refining output are some of the main factors propelling the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global zeolite molecular sieve market is forecast to reach USD 6.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for energy combined with stress on green technologies has resulted in increasing demand for zeolite molecular sieves as catalysts for petroleum refining. Higher yield and efficiency, and non-toxicity properties of zeolites have resulted in the extensive usage of the mineral for catalytic operations. In addition, increasing demand for adsorbents due to rising awareness regarding the presence of hazardous organic materials in wastewater is anticipated to augment zeolite molecular sieve market demand over the forecasted period.

Detergents accounted for around 70% of the global zeolite molecular sieve market volume share in 2019. It is used in detergents due to its ability to produce demineralized water through calcium ion exchange, which aids in the removal of all kinds of dirt. This has resulted in enhanced demand for zeolite molecular sieves from the detergent segment. Zeolite molecular sieves are extensively used in the petroleum industry as catalysts that are expected to drive industry growth.

Market Overview:

A substance or mixture of substances that make up an object is referred to as a material. Materials are used as inputs in manufacturing processes to create goods or more complex materials in the industry. The chemical industry is made up of businesses that manufacture industrial chemicals. Chemical reactions and refining technologies are used in this industry to convert basic resources including oil, air, water, natural gas, metals, and minerals into thousands of different products. The materials and chemicals sector trends range from solutions for lightweight, sustainability, surface engineering, 3D printing, nano-formulations (biomaterials), and developing advanced composites to meet the current industry demands.

Top Key participants:

Tosoh Corporation, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Interra Global Corporation, UOP LLC, Zeochem AG, Grace Catalysts Technologies, Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz, Tricat Group, and KNT Group, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Global zeolite molecular sieve demand is expected to grow at a CAGR 5.4% over the forecasted period owing to its increasing usage in the petroleum industry.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market with a 21.7% global market share in 2019. Growing demand for detergents & refrigerants and increasing utilization of zeolites in processing methods in the nuclear industry for the removal of nuclear waste is anticipated to have a positive impact in the region over the forecast period.

China was the largest consumer of natural zeolites in 2019, owing to a well-established manufacturing base for petroleum refining, gas separation, water purification, and detergents.

Among the regional segment of the zeolite molecular sieve market, Europe is presently leading the market with 42.8% of the global market share, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register the highest growth rate of 5.4% over the forecasted period.

Zeolite molecular sieves are used to crack petroleum as it causes certain structural changes during the chemical reaction, which aids in the production of petrochemicals.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global zeolite molecular sieve market on the basis of raw material, end-users, application, and region:

Raw Material Outlook

Natural Zeolite

Synthetic Zeolite

End-User Outlook

Agricultural Products

Air Purification

Automobile Industry

Cosmetics

Detergents

Paints and Plastics Industry

Others

Application Outlook

Detergents

Catalysts

Others

Regional analysis covers the following key regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

