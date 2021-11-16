Squeeze Tube Packaging Market To Surpass 41.64 Billion Tubes By 2025 | Amcor Limited, Essel Propack Limited, Albea S.A.,

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The squeeze tube packaging market is growing due to the fast growth of the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries around the world. The American pharmaceutical industry, according to Pharm approach Limited, is a highly international enterprise. The industry alone accounts for nearly half of the global pharmaceutical market, with drug sales in the country accounting for 48% of the global market in 2019. Growing technological advancements and a high demand for high-quality tubes are propelling the industry forward once again.

Major players operating in the global squeeze tube packaging market include Amcor Limited, Essel Propack Limited, Albea S.A., Huhtamaki OYJ, Berry Global Inc., Intrapac International Corporation, Montebello Packaging Inc., and Worldwide Packaging Inc., among others.

Strict government regulations and laws governing tube packing are projected to limit the market's expansion. According to the Food and Drug Administration's Department of Health and Human Services, each manufacturer and packer who packages a cosmetic liquid, oral hygiene products, or vaginal product for retail sale must package the product in a tamper-resistant package if the product is accessible to the public while being held for sale.

The growing demand for cosmetics and personal care goods in Europe is predicted to propel Europe to the top of the worldwide squeeze tube packaging market. The European cosmetics and personal care market, according to Cosmetics Europe-The Personal Care Association, is the world's largest, with retail sales of over US$ 90 billion in 2017.

The rigid and flexible packaging are both classifications of squeeze tube packaging. Both these types of packaging are designed for different use and are made of different materials. Flexible packaging is when the shape of the packaging can be easily changed to fit consumers' needs like pouches and bags. Whereas rigid packaging is the more common and dominant category, including bottles, boxes, pots and containers.

