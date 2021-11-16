tmwi appointed by ZUPA following a competitive pitch
The integrated media agency will initially focus on social and search as it helps the B2B business trading platform to drive awareness in a competitive marketLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated media agency, tmwi, part of the Oxidise group, has been appointed by cloud-based business trading platform, ZUPA, to drive awareness following a competitive pitch. Initially, work will be focused on the education, care and contract catering sectors.
ZUPA Platform is a microservices, cloud-based, technology backbone which provides a business trading platform to a variety of sectors, encompassing eProcurement and enabling digital transformation. It enables users to modernise business processes while its SaaS subscription model involves no upfront capital outlay.
It has evolved out of Caternet but it is an entirely new brand with wide applications and so tmwi will help it to build brand awareness and recognition, to create cut-through, in a complex and crowded marketplace.
Initially, the focus will be on Paid Search (PPC), Organic Search (SEO) and paid and organic social – with the aim of boosting reach, brand recall and recognition and creating differentiation, while showcasing the brand as a thought leader.
Ollie Brand, ZUPA’s Chief Operating Officer, comments: “We were impressed with tmwi’s vision. The team immediately understood the importance of a truly integrated strategy which would highlight the ways in which our platform can help businesses to grow.
“With clear, helpful and confident messaging across a variety of digital media, we are excited for the launch this year and what lies in store for 2022. At ZUPA, we focus on the organisational culture and goals, with technology acting as the enabler to improve... tmwi was the perfect fit.”
James Leonard, Director of Digital Activation from tmwi, adds: “Digital transformation is a subject we are passionate about. It can appear quite daunting, as people think that it will be very costly but ZUPA is on a mission to prove that’s not necessarily the case. We can’t wait to showcase this confident, forward-thinking brand across a variety of digital channels this year and beyond.”
ENDS
About tmwi
tmwi is an award-winning marketing agency that specialises in the application of bespoke data, creative and technology services to drive long-term business success. Activating brand data, tmwi’s agile team builds and executes scalable marketing plans that deliver impactful results in a fast-moving, fragmented digital landscape. Using our best in class technology, data modelling and machine learning, we drive our clients to be more accurate when finding new customers, more relevant when they speak to them and to learn more from every interaction to maximise performance. Our team of experts, engineers and data scientists are based in Stratford-upon-Avon, with offices across the UK and Europe, tmwi works with growing SMEs, global corporations and agencies, incorporating everything from FMCG and finance to automotive and travel.
Julia Smith
The Digital Voice
+44 7799894184
email us here