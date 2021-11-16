B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Report 2021: Size to Reach $ 71628.0 Million by 2028

B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market is emerging with Increasing Adoption of E-commerce Platforms by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B food marketplace platforms are being propelled forth by an increasing number of small and medium businesses. Small and medium-sized firms are expanding rapidly, particularly in India, South Africa, and Russia. Initiatives such as Make in India and Start-up India have resulted in a growing number of start-ups in nations that use internet marketplace to do business, thereby boosting the market growth. Due to lower communication and infrastructure costs, established organizations and major corporations are gravitating toward the online marketplace. B2B food marketplace platforms allow organizations to reach out to more clients, resulting in essential exposure to the firm. The rising importance of online marketing tools, such as Google advertisements and Facebook advertisements, is also driving the B2B food marketplace platforms market

Market Size Value in - US$ 22728.6 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 71628.0 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 17.8% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 173

No. Tables - 111

No. of Charts & Figures - 81

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Enterprise Size and Food Category

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015838

According to our latest market study on “B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Material, Application,” the market was valued at US$ 22,728.6 million in 2021 and it is projected to reach US$ 71, 628.0 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2028.

In addition, the usage of 4G and 5G technologies for robust connection is likely to have a beneficial influence on market growth, as it offers users a continuous, seamless experience. Furthermore, the usage of smartphones is accelerating at a rapid pace, boosting the customer's exposure to online buying. As a result, the increasing use of smartphones is driving market development.

Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and Sme’s. The large enterprise segment represented the largest share of the overall market in 2021. In terms of food category, the market is segmented into chilled & dairy, grocery, beverages, and others. In 2020, the grocery segment accounted for the substantial share of the market. Geographically, APAC held the largest share of the B2B food marketplace platforms market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe and. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market

The B2B food marketplace platform market players also experienced a slowdown in the volumes attributing to the fact that the production units were operating with a limited workforce. This has had a negative impact on the truck refrigeration market. The food & beverages industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, shutdown of production plants, etc., because of this pandemic. The shutdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East, and Africa has affected the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. All these factors are anticipated to affect the food & beverages industries in an adverse manner and thus act as restraining factor for the growth of B2B food marketplace platform markets in the coming months.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00015838

Contractual Pricing of the Products Fueling the Growth of B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market

Supply firms attract consumers by giving discounts or special deals on a specific product or when a certain volume is purchased. Suppliers and businesses frequently enter into enterprise-level pricing arrangements and the market price of any given item is kept consistent and price transparency in the food B2B sector is maintained. This dynamic typically benefits suppliers, who may price discriminate based on customers' ability and willingness to pay. For example, eFoodChoice.com is a food B2B online platform firm that helps international food vendors and buyers expand their merchandising channels, develop their online business internationally, and sustainably increase their profitability. Depending on the quantity of the goods, the firm provides an exclusive pricing range for the buyers. The company has also set minimum order quantities (MOQs) for each product category. As a result of this contractual pricing of products, end users can select the optimal number of goods at a fair price, thereby promoting B2B food marketplace platforms.

Order a Copy of B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015838

• In 2021, B2B grocery delivery startup Jumbotail Technologies said that it had raised $14.2 million in a funding round dubbed ‘Series B3’, completing a targeted $25 million investment round.

• In 2020, FoodMaven announced partnership with The Annex by Ardent Mills (The Annex), to sell its transitional wheat flour to FoodMaven’s foodservice customers. FoodMaven and Ardent Mills have been collaborating since past several years to offer grains and flours to customers in Colorado.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/b2b-food-market

More Research: https://www.openpr.com/news/2316071/17-8-cagr-b2b-food-marketplace-platforms-market-is-emerging

