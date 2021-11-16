At 7.4% CAGR, Feminine Hygiene Products Market size is Expected to Cross US$ 22.9 Billion by 2027, CMI

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Feminine Hygiene Products Market Is Growing Due to Increasing Awareness about Health and Hygiene

Increasing female population, rising female literacy, and increasing awareness of menstrual health and hygiene are major factors expected to accelerate the growth of the feminine hygiene products market. According to the United Nations, there were around 7,714,577,000 people in the world in 2019, with 3,822,561,000 females and 3,892,016,000 males. Feminine hygiene products are either reusable or disposable. Tampons, panty liners, and sanitary pads or napkins are some of the widely used products. The aforementioned products are worn by women during menstruation to absorb blood flow. Moreover, feminine hygiene products are made of super absorbent material to hold menstrual blood during menstruation.

Worldwide, women are getting educated about these products. In the Asia Pacific, women still prefers sanitary napkins or pads while, in North America, women are gradually shifting towards menstrual cups and tampons. Thus, with the increasing awareness about health and hygiene, as well as the increasing adoption, the demand for feminine hygiene products is also increasing. This in turn is expected to augment the feminine hygiene products market growth. Moreover, increasing prominence of social media and the initiatives taken by the NGOs and governments to increase awareness about the benefits of hygiene products are some major factors expected to propel the feminine hygiene products market growth.

For instance, In June 2028, the Government of India announced the launch of ‘Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Oxo-Biodegradable Sanitary Napkin’ for women of India. While, in 2019, the Indian Government announced the price reduction of Sanitary Napkins, from INR 2.5 to INR 1 per pad, to make sanitary napkins more affordable and accessible. Furthermore, in 2020, Scotland has become the first country in the world to make period products free for all, as Scotland Parliament approved The Period Products (Free Provision) bill. Such initiatives are also expected to drive growth of the feminine hygiene products market.

Increasing utilization of biodegradable raw materials to make feminine hygiene products is major trend in the feminine hygiene products market. For instance, Sparkle India make plastic-free, chemical-free, natural, sustainable, biodegradable, sanitary pads from corn, bamboo, and banana fibre.

Biodegradable pads are made from natural ingredients, such as sugarcane, cotton, cassava, and straw bale to ensure proper absorption. Moreover, exemption of taxes on hygiene products is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in July 2020, the government of South Carolina’s House Bill 4717 reduced the tax on feminine products.

