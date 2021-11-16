Colored PU Foams Market To Reach Around US$ 29,854.9 Million By 2027 | BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Recticel SA

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colored PU Foam Market is on the cusp of achieving a lucrative opportunity with the collaboration of Puma and 2K to promote the former’s footwear edition in NBA 2K21 video game

In May 2021, the German chemical company, BASF SE, partnered with RWE AG, the German electricity-generating company, to develop an offshore wind farm to enhance carbon-dioxide mitigating solutions.

Colored PU or polyurethane, also known as spray foam, is used in many industries as an insulating material, typically in the transportation and storage industries. Rigid colored polyurethane (also known as foams) find extensive use across a wide array of industrial applications because of their physical attributes including high thermal conductivity, high strength, low moisture absorption, chemical resistance, and electrical insulation properties. Most rigid treated foams are usually fabricated using solids and liquids in compression molded manufacturing processes using standard CNC machines. Although most of the foam components in rigid or colored polyurethane products are manufactured using solid molds, some manufacturers utilize techniques such as direct injection molding, vacuum injection molding, thermoforming, and brazing to build parts and products that are more flexible and stronger than their solid counterparts.

Increased innovations in the home appliances, automobile, footwear, and manufacturing industries are projected to bolster the growth aspects of the colored PU foam market. In June 2021, Puma collaborated with 2K Sports, a video-game publishing company, to promote the release of the newest version of its Court Rider Sneakers for the NBA 2K21 video game. Additionally, the procurement of materials with advantageous properties in the automobile sector reinforces the scope for the colored PU foam market.

Regionally, increased construction investment in Asia Pacific is likely to have a beneficial impact on colored PU foam market growth as well. Similarly, the North American region is deemed to be extremely lucrative for the colored PU foam market in the line of increasing demand for colored PU foam market from packaging and automobile industry.

Another application for polyurethane is in the automotive and transportation industries, where it is often used in flooring, footwear, packaging, cabinetry, interiors, and other areas that encounter wear and tear. The flexibility of rigid PU Foam makes it ideal for packaging solutions that are both durable and long-lasting.

However, mounting prices of foam-making compounds such as Toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) are plummeting the scope of the colored PU foam market. Likewise, newer environment protection regulations imposed by several countries in response to the increasing volume of non-degradable synthetic materials in the eco-system are limiting the growth aspects of this market.

