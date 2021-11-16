Attack Helicopter Market Size, And Forecast | Key Players: Airbus Helicopters, Textron Inc, Bell Helicopter

Attack helicopter market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021 - 2030. The global market segmented by platform, material and region.

Attack Helicopter Market Outlook 2030 -

A helicopter is also termed as chopper in the global market and is a type of rotorcraft in which thrust and lift are supplied by rotors. This allows the helicopter to take off and land vertically, to hover, and to fly forward, backward, and laterally. These attributes allow helicopters to be used in congested or isolated areas where fixed-wing aircraft and many forms of Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft cannot be performed. An attack helicopter is an armed helicopter with the primary role of an attack, with the offensive capability of engaging ground targets such as enemy infantry, military vehicles and fortifications. Due to their heavy armament they are sometimes called helicopter gunships. Above 8 metric tons (16,000 lbs) segment in the attack helicopter market is expected to register the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. The growing demand for helicopters, like Kamov Ka-50, Mil Mi-28, Mi-35, Bell AH-1Z Viper, and Boeing AH-64 Apache, among others, is likely to propel the growth of the segment, during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the report include Russian Helicopters, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Helicopters, Textron Inc, Bell Helicopter, HAL Turkish Aerospace Industries, Leonardo – Finmeccanica, Denel, and MD Helicopters.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The helicopter market includes major players Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), The Boeing Company (US) and Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. The rapid spread of COVID-19 in Europe, the US & Asia Pacific has led to a significant drop in demand for helicopters globally, with a corresponding reduction in revenues for various helicopter suppliers, service providers across markets owing to late delivery, manufacturing shutdown, limited staff at manufacturing facilities, and limited availability of equipment. As per industry experts, the global helicopter demand is anticipated to recover by 2022 fully.

Top Impacting Factors

Political & geographical tensions between the countries, increase in emphasis on border security by countries, and fleet modernization plans of the countries with new & advanced attack helicopters are anticipated to drive the growth of the market

Defense budget reductions in developed nations is expected to hamper the market.

The growth in partnerships between the local and global players for decreasing manufacturing costs and improving their delivery rate can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The attack helicopters market trends are as follows:

Defense budget reductions in developed nations

Defense budgets of developed countries have gradually declined due to budget sequestration in the defense sector during the last five years. The US Department of Defense proposed a reduction in defense funding by approximately USD 487 billion for the budget. Europe also undertook stringent measures to reduce military spending, with major countries such as Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Belgium, and France showing an overall reduction in defense spending. A few developed countries are expected to undertake further reductions to help optimize their defense budgets. Attack helicopter manufacturers are expected to face tough market conditions during the forecasted period owing to the declining defense budgets of the US, Japan, the UK, France, Italy, and Russia, among others. The declining defense budgets are expected to significantly impact the helicopters market

Increase in emphasis on border security by countries

Countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, and others are focusing on ensuring security of borders. Thus, deploying several attack helicopters equipped with advanced armaments in the affected area. Such deployment of attack helicopters in a large number are very costly. Therefore, due to budgetary limitations, countries are focusing on low cost platforms which can serve the purpose. Major players are collaborating with each other to deploy and manufacture cost effective attack helicopters. For instance, The Boeing Company and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. formed a joint venture, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), for the manufacturing of Apache helicopters in India. TBAL opened a more than 14,000-square meters’ facility to produce fuselages for AH-64 Apache helicopter. Thus, attack helicopters have emerged as a strong contender for the border security. Hence, countries are preferring attack helicopter, this factor driving the growth of the global attack helicopter market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global attack helicopter market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the global attack helicopter market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the global attack helicopter market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed global attack helicopter market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the global attack helicopter market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the global attack helicopter market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the global attack helicopter market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

