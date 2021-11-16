Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Market Report to 2031: Forecasts by Product Type (Folic Acid, Vitamin B6&B12, Arginine, Thiamine, Vitamin D, Betaine, Sapropterin Dihydrochloride, and Carglumic Acid), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Stores) PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Market

COVID-19 outbreak has affected over 200 countries globally. The pandemic has negatively impacted all the economies and industries. Similarly, the global amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market is estimated to take a hit. The target industry is now facing challenges to manage the interrupted demand and supply of medical components. Also, unpredictable and disturbing supply chain activities and the unavailability of human resources are anticipated to impact the target industry growth. Hence, the overall COVID-19 impact is expected to continue to moderate for the global key players operating in the industry.

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rising incidence and prevalence of Familial hyper cholesterolemia, Gaucher disease, Hunter syndrome, Krabbe disease, Maple syrup urine disease, Metachromatic leukodystrophy, Mitochondrial encephalopathy, lactic acidosis, stroke-like episodes (MELAS), and Niemann-Pick are expected to be major driving factors for the growth of the amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market during the forecast period. According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 1 in 185,000 infants suffer from maple syrup urine disease globally. The disease arises much more often in the Old Order Mennonite people, with an estimated occurrence of around 1 in 380 new-borns.

Thereby, the rising high prevalence of chronic disorders demands proper treatment management to maximize patient outcomes. In turn, it is projected to attain substantial growth for the amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market in the given time frame.

Growing Awareness and Rising Spending in the Research & Development

The key factors pushing the growth of the amino acid metabolism disease treatment market are the prevalence of amino acid metabolism disorders around the world. Besides, increased disposable income in developing countries such as India and China and rising healthcare spending along with the growing acceptance of non-invasive treatment are also accelerating the growth of the amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market. Moreover, rising awareness among the population and the development of healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the target industry growth.

The rising research & development activities to develop ground-breaking and effective treatments for amino acid metabolism disorders are fueling the target industry growth. In recent times, numerous methods have been advanced to help in the initial diagnosis and observation of amino acid metabolism disorders and related complications. These developments in amino acid metabolism disorders diagnosis have increased the number of patients detected with this illness and give better treatment options. Hence, it is expected to attain a noteworthy growth rate over the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

Rapidly Increasing Health Care Expenditure

Rising health expenditure per capita is accredited towards factors such as improving economic conditions in developing countries, greater access to competent emergency treatment. For instance, healthcare spending has increased drastically in the U.S. in the past few decades. As per the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), healthcare expenditure in the U.S. upsurge near a trillion dollars between 1996 and 2015. The association told that healthcare expenditure in the U.S. during 2017 was around $3.5 trillion, i. e, $11,000 per person. These expenditures are projected to be $6 trillion—approximately $17,000 per person by 2027.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment market are Civentichem, LLC, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AMINO GmbH, Pfizer, Inc., Recordati S.p.A., Merck KGaA, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Co., Sanofi, and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

