Melamine Formaldehyde Market To Reach Around US$ 33,743.17 Million By 2027 | Key Players BASF SE, OCI Nitrogen BV

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global melamine formaldehyde market is estimated to account for US$ 20,620.1 Mn in terms of value and 15,571.5Kilo Tons in terms of volume by the end of 2019.

Melamine formaldehyde is a white polymer that is challenging to work with. Because of its thermosetting plastic characteristics, it is one of the toughest polymers. UV, chemical, moisture, and temperature resistance are all great. Melamine formaldehyde is used in table tops, wood adhesives, surface coatings, and laminated surfaces, among other things.

Key companies covered as a part of this study BASF SE, Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd., Georgia Pacific Chemical LLC, Chemiplastica SPA, MPC Ferrostaal GmbH, Chemisol Italia Srl, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., Borealis Agrolinz Melamine GmbH, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and OCI Nitrogen BV

Market Trends

Increasing spending on the lavish home decor products by consumers is a growing trend and this is expected to augment the market growth of the melamine formaldehyde. Improving standard of living of the consumers due to growing disposable income coupled with the rapid urbanization is driving demand for luxury furniture such as sofa and couches is projected to bolster the market growth of the melamine-formaldehyde over the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

Increasing demand for adhesives from various end-use applications is expected to serve major growth opportunities for the market of melamine formaldehyde in the near future. Moreover, adhesives are broadly used across a wide range of industries for bonding two-component. They are also used for sealing of areas in order to prevent corrosion and oxidations. Hence, growing demand for the adhesives is projected to bolster market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on Melamine Formaldehyde Market

The sudden emergence of the coronavirus has impacted almost every industry in the world. The demand for paints and coatings industry is expected to increase by the end of the forecast period as consumers are becoming hygiene conscious. Hence, the demand for such products will increase. Thereby, increasing the demand for melamine formaldehyde market over the forecast period.

