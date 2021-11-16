US Cancer Antibodies Market USD 70 Billion Opportunity 2026

/EIN News/ -- Delhi, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



US Cancer Antibody Market, Drug Price, Sales and Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Analysis & Data Highlights:

Research Methodology

US Cancer Antibody Market Analysis Till 2026

US Cancer Antibodies Market Size Opportunity by Therapeutic Class

Insight on FDA Approved 57 Cancer Antibodies Available in US Market

Price, Dosage, Patent and Sales Insight on Cancer Antibodies Available In Market

Key Market Dynamics

Competitor Landscape

From last few years, antibody based therapeutics have been standard component of cancer therapy. These drugs function through various mechanisms, including directly targeting the malignant cells, modifying the host response, delivering cytotoxic moieties and retargeting cellular immunity towards the malignant cells. Within a short span of time, monoclonal antibodies have monoclonal antibodies have secured a dominant share in the therapeutic market. This is mainly due to their ability to high targetability and specificity towards the target cells. To date, around 30 monoclonal antibodies have entered the market which is indicated for the management of wide range of cancers including breast, lung, colorectal, and others.





Further, continuous technological advancements and extensive efforts by researchers have led to development of other designer antibodies including bispecifics or trispecifics. To date, three bispecific antibodies have entered the market and have shown high penetration rates. It is expected that coming years will see large influx of designer antibodies in the market owing to their increase efficacy, specificity, and smaller size which ease the manufacturing process as well as pass the blood brain barrier. Apart from this, researchers have also designed an antibody drug conjugate which consists of monoclonal antibody conjugated with chemotherapeutic drug via linker. The novel antibody drug conjugates are designed to overcome the systemic toxicity of chemotherapeutic drugs, thus increasing the efficacy of cancer treatment.





The US cancer antibody market is highly concentrated. Companies in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. For instance, in 2021, Xencor and the University of Texas announced strategic collaboration and commercialization agreement to develop CD3 bispecific antibody therapeutics for the potential treatment of patients with cancer. The other key players investing in the growth of market includes Amgen, Bristol Myer Squibb, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, Pfizer, Roche, and several others.



Extensive efforts by the research institutions, research centers and pharmaceutical companies are the factor driving the momentum of these molecules at a global scale. The target ability and high specificity of these molecules is one of the major interests to researchers which have led to collaboration of many small as well as big companies. The next few years will correspond to the development of novel bispecific and trispecific antibodies in wide range of cancers. Corresponding to their accelerated growth rate in small period time, the novel therapy represents as one of the most exciting approach in the entire biotech space and sector.

As per report findings, it is suggested that US market will continue to dominate the Global Cancer Antibodies Market which is mainly attributed to the presence of large pharmaceutical sector in this region which ultimately leads to robust research and development activities in this sector. In addition to this, the high prevalence of cancer and the increasing uptake of novel therapies by the population are also going to propel the growth of market. Apart from this, the rising initiatives by the US government and favorable reimbursement policies will also drive the growth of therapeutic antibodies in this region.





