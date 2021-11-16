Animal Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Report Up to 2031: By Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Animal Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Report to 2031: Forecasts By Test Type (Complete Blood Count, Thyroid Test, Biopsy Test, Urinalysis, DNA Amplification Test, and Immunoassays Test), By Indication (Hypothyroidism, Pemphigus Disease, Canine Lupus, Auto-Immune Hemolytic Anemia, Bullous Pemphigoid, Discoid Lupus Erythematosus (DLE), Autoimmune hemolytic anemia, Immune-related arthritis, and Others), By Animal Type (Companion Animal, Dogs, Cats, Horse, Live Stock Animal, Cattle, Swine, Poultry, Fish, and Sheep), By End User (Veterinary Hospital and Veterinary Clinics) PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/animal-autoimmune-disease-diagnostics-market/#download_sampe_div

COVID-19 Impact on Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has deleteriously affected all the countries and industries. Similarly, the animal auto-immune disease diagnostics market is anticipated to take a hit. The target industry is now facing challenges to manage the interrupted demand and supply of components. Also, unpredictable and disturbing supply chain activities and the unavailability of human resources are anticipated to impact the target industry growth. The animal auto-immune disease diagnostics market growth is expected to have an impact on the growing incidence of zoonotic infections, such as SARS-CoV-2 aka Covid-19, globally. There has been growth in animal health spending in current years, which is anticipated to push the target industry growth in the given time frame.

Market Drivers

Increasing Occurrences of Auto-immune Diseases in Animals

The increasing occurrence of zoonotic diseases in animals is expected to help in the growth of the animal auto-immune disease diagnostics market. The rising prevalence of animal disease epidemics, a growing population of animals, and favorable financial conditions of developing countries including Brazil, China, and India, are boosting the animal auto-immune disease diagnostics market growth.

The chances of transfer of zoonotic infection are quite high among immunosuppressed animals is a key factor accountable for the growing awareness of the auto-immune disease. For instance, there is a life-threatening chance of HIV transfer from the animal to an immunosuppressed person, the transmission of the allergic particle from companion animal to people are boosting the demand for autoimmune disease diagnosis tools, in turn aiding the target industry growth. The rising occurrence of autoimmune diseases in livestock animals has reduced the quality of meat consumed. Furthermore, the growing attention on livestock health among African countries which are the key exporters of livestock is growing the demand for animal autoimmune disease diagnosis.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/animal-autoimmune-disease-diagnostics-market/#download_sampe_div

Rising Number of Private Diagnostics Centers

The animal auto-immune disease diagnostics market growth is predominantly attributed to the growing acceptance of point-of-care and quick diagnostic tests, the rising number of private diagnostic centers, and the growing awareness regarding animal auto-immune diseases and initiatives taken by health organizations and government. Besides, improving veterinary healthcare infrastructure in developing countries and the increasing number of regulatory endorsements for immunoassay techniques further offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global key players operating in the animal auto-immune disease diagnostics market. However, the shortage of skilled laboratory technicians and the high price of diagnostic imaging systems & procedures may hinder the target industry growth at a certain point.

Market Opportunities

The Growing Potential of Developing Economies

Developing nations such as China, India offers lucrative opportunities for the global key players operating in the animal auto-immune disease diagnostics industry. The Asia Pacific and African markets are observing the growth in the adoption of animal healthcare services particularly for livestock due to the growing demand for meat and other animal products in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry. Besides, raising awareness for risk of zoonotic illness transmission, growing accessibility of veterinary care centers which are linking the human and pet health issues.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics market are IDEXX Laboratories, VCA, Inc., Elabscience Biotechnology Co. Ltd, ABAXIS, Inc. Zoetis, Inc., ID Vet, Neogen Corporation, Accuplex Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Heska Corporation, and Agfa Healthcare.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the animal auto-immune disease diagnostics market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Diagnostics Sector; click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.