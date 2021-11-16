Egg processing market is expected to reach US$ 40.2 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% till Forecast 2027

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Egg Processing Market to Grow Rapidly as Industry Leader Moba B.V. launches new, high-quality egg grading machine at VIV Asia 2019 Show in Bangkok, Thailand

Egg processing refers to breaking, filtering, mixing, blending, pasteurizing, freezing, cooling, or drying and packaging. Egg products are sold in different forms including liquid, frozen, and dried as well as eggs are available as whole eggs, whites, blends, and yolks. Generally, these products are used in the food & beverage industry as a precursor ingredient for various products such as noodles, pasta, salads, cakes, and dairy products. Various types of equipment are used in egg breaking, filling, pasteurizing, and handling processes. Egg freezing has been in the business since the early 1980s, and they have been processing the eggs of thousands of people around the country, in all kinds of different ways. They have developed a number of different egg-freezing processes that have made it easy for people to produce all kinds of different products from fresh eggs.

Get PDF Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3981

Growing consumption of eggs is expected to drive growth of the global egg processing market during the forecast period. The consumption of eggs has increased exponentially across the globe with rising poultry farms. According to the United Egg Producers, the U.S. egg production reached 99.1 billion in 2019, increasing by 3% from 2018. According to the same source, the U.S. hosts over 340 million commercial laying hens as of December 2019, which increased by 1% from December 2018. Such massive increase in egg production leads to increased egg consumption in different forms such as dried, liquid, and whole egg. Thus, such factors are expected to drive growth of the global egg processing market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for processed egg products is expected to propel the global egg processing market growth in the near future.

However, stringent and time-consuming regulatory compliances combined with animal welfare policies are expected to hamper the global egg processing market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the advent of new products and untapped potential in emerging markets can present lucrative growth opportunities for key players. On the regional side, North America holds a dominant position in the global egg processing market. This is typically due to rapid demand for different egg products from confectionery as well as ready-to-eat meal segments. Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate over the forecast period, owing to rising awareness regarding nutritional aspects of processed egg products.

Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3981

Key companies involved in the global egg processing market are Actini Group, Sanovo Technology Group, Avril SCA, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., Pelbo S.P.A., Moba B.V., Interovo Egg Group B.V., Eurovo S.R.L., and Igreca S.A.

For instance, in March 2019, Moba B.V. introduced a new egg grading machine The Forta GT100 at VIVA ASAI 2019 Show.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702