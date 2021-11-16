GMP Cytokines Market Hits $158.13 Million by 2027 Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

Lucrative Regions for GMP Cytokines Market

GMP cytokines market is expected to reach US$ 158.13 million in 2027 from US$ 84.72 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on “GMP Cytokines Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Type, and Application,” The report highlights trends prevailing in the global GMP cytokines market and factors governing the market growth.

GMP cytokines are used in cell and gene therapy for expansion and differentiation of various cell types, ex vivo cultures, and other therapeutic approaches. Moreover, these are used in various tissue engineered products for clinical applications. Additionally, extensive research is being conducted on cytokines to discover new therapeutic approaches to treat chronic conditions. The growth of the GMP cytokines market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increase in acceptance of cytokines cancer and autoimmune therapies, and potential contribution in the stem cell therapy. However, high cost associated with GMP cytokines therapy is projected to deter the market growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy Along with TOC of GMP Cytokines Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008212/

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in (US$ 84.72 million in 2019)

Market Size Value by (US$ 158.13 million in 2027)

Growth Rate (CAGR of 8.1% from 2020-2027)

Forecast Period (2021-2027)

Base Year (2020)

No. of Pages (145)

No. Tables (55)

Segments covered (By Type, Application, and Geography)

Regional scope (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA)

Country scope (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina)

Report coverage (Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends)

Growing Acceptance of Cytokines for Cancer and Autoimmune Therapies

Cytokines play significant role in the regulation of innate and adaptive immunity, which enable cells of the immune system to communicate over short distances. The cytokine therapy to activate the immune system of cancer patients has been an essential parameter in the treatment of cancer and continues to be a prime contributor to present clinical cancer research. Interferon-alpha is one of the approved cytokines for the adjuvant treatment of refractory malignancies. Several research activities have proved the ability of cytokines to limit tumor cell growth by a direct anti-proliferative or pro-apoptotic activity. Moreover, some cytokines inhibit the tumor growth indirectly by stimulating the cytotoxic activity of immune cells against tumor cells. This effectiveness of cytokines therapies over cancer coupled with increasing prevalence of the disease is likely to drive the market by 2027. According to the World Health Organization, in 2019, approximately 9.6 million deaths across the globe were due to cancer.

Additionally, increasing number of investments and collaborations to develop cytokine therapies over cancer and autoimmune diseases are also expected to accelerate the market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Synthekine Inc. raised US$ 82.0 million through rounds of series funding. The company is engaged in the development of cytokine therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on GMP Cytokines Market Growth Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00008212

GMP cytokines market is segmented into TNF, interleukin, growth factor, and others. The growth factors segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the TNF segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% in the market during the forecast period.

The GMP cytokines market is segmented into cell and gene therapy, tissue-engineered products, and others. The cell and gene therapy segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the tissue engineered products segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

GMP Cytokines Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Miltenyi Biotec; Sino Biological Inc.; ABCAM; PeproTech Inc.; Akron Biotech; CellGenix GmbH; BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION; CREATIVE BIOARRAY; Proteintech Group, Inc.; and REPROCELL Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the GMP cytokines market.

The growth of the GMP cytokines market is mainly attributed to the increase in acceptance of cytokines cancer and autoimmune therapies and potential contribution in the stem cell therapy. However, high cost associated with GMP cytokines therapy is projected to deter the market growth.

Product launches and approvals are the commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their global footprints and product portfolios. Collaboration is one of the major strategies adopted by the GMP cytokines market players to enlarge customer base worldwide, which also permits them to maintain their brand name globally.

Order a Copy of GMP Cytokines Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008212/

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

Cytokine Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Cytokine Type (Tumor Necrosis Factor-TNF, Interleukins-Il, Interferons-IFN, Epidermal Growth Factor-EGF, Other Cytokine Types); Therapeutic Application (Cancer, Asthma and Airway Inflammation, Arthritis, Other Therapeutic Applications)

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/cytokine-market

Recombinant Proteins Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Hormones, Cytokines, Plasma Protein Factor, Growth Factors, Recombinant Metabolic Enzymes and Others); Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Biopharmaceutical Production, Basic Research and Others); End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations and Others) and Geography

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/recombinant-proteins-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/gmp-cytokines-market

More Research: https://www.biospace.com/employer/2309254/tip-knowledge-services-pvt-ltd-/