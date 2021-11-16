At a CAGR of 10.6%, Gourmet Salts Market Growth and Demand 2021 | Key Vendors J.C.Peacock, The Meadow

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global gourmet salts market is expected to witness strong growth in North America

The growing focus of manufacturers to launch Gourmet clean-label specialty ingredients for various food applications is driving the growth of the gourmet salts market. Moreover, increasing disposable income of people is encouraging people to spend on clean-label food products which are again fostering the growth of the market. Additionally, the advent of the internet along with the growing popularity of cooking shows is also accelerating the demand for gourmet salt. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing attractive packaging for gourmet salts which is further expected to foster market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2017, SaltWorks introduced three new retail-ready packaging styles for its reimagined gourmet and specialty sea salt brand, Artisan Salt Company.

Besides, the rising demand for gourmet salts from the bakery and confectionery industry as food manufacturers are focusing on introducing novel and innovative products using ingredients such as gourmet salts is expected to bring bright market opportunities.

What is Gourmet Salt?

Gourmet Salt is an exquisite multi-purpose flake-topped seasoning that's used both as a preserver and a seasoning for many types of cuisines. Culinary Gourmet Salt also provides customers with a wide variety of specialty tools, which make using salt more accessible and economical. Available in a variety of colors and grain designs, the salt is ideal for many kitchen applications. Commercial grade salt works well in many areas of the food preparation process.

North America is expected to lead the global gourmet salts market owing to the increasing spending on food products in the region. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, in 2019, U.S. consumers, businesses, and government entities spent $1.77 trillion on food and beverages in grocery stores and other retailers and on away-from-home meals and snacks.

Key Developments:

1. In October 2017, Oregon Company announced the launches of gourmet salt on kickstarter made with crickets

2. In May 2021, JK Masale launched a new gourmet range for its customers. With this new launch, the company entered into the seasoning segment. This product range has been developed for food lovers who want to enjoy tasty and healthy food at the same time

3. In April 2017, Evolution Salt Co. announced the launches of a new line of premium gourmet seasoning blends and salt finishes

4. In September 2017, Droitwich Salt announced the launch of the next generation of gourmet salt

