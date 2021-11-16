Liquid Crystal Polymers Market To Reach 66.4 KT By 2027 | Key Vendors Celanese Corporation, Polyplastics Co Ltd.

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global liquid crystal polymers market is expected to reach 66.4 KT by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCPs) are multilayer, cross-linked polymer chains. They have a wide range of uses in many industries. Some common industries using LCPs are medicine, agriculture, aerospace, cosmetics, the print and photo industries, and many others. The reason why LCPs are so widely used is that they have some unique properties compared to other polymer chains. They tend to be more flexible than other polymer chains, and this allows them to be shaped into complex shapes, from wafers, sheets, beads, balls and so on.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global liquid crystal polymers market include, Celanese Corporation, Polyplastics Co Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., Shanghai PRET Composites Co., Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry, Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

The global liquid crystal polymers market growth is driven by significant growth in the electronics sector. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the electronics market in India is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.4% during 2012–20.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 7:19pm CET, 11 November 2021, there have been 251,266,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,070,244 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 11 November 2021, a total of 7,160,396,495 vaccine doses have been administered. Several studies have reported that polymer nano-composites has high opportunity to work against the coronavirus because of its scope activity that located in nanoscale measurements. The improvement in antiviral activity of these composites can aid in the treatment and management of Covid-19.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global liquid crystal polymers market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2021, Origin Materials Inc., a developer of carbon-negative materials, partnered with South Korea-based Kolon Industries Inc. to industrialize novel polymers and drop-in solutions, with an initial focus on automotive applications.

