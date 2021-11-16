Sleepwear Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Statistics & Forecast 2026

Sleepwear Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Sleepwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global sleepwear market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Sleepwear is a comfortable garment worn while sleeping or relaxing. It is manufactured using breathable and light materials, such as cotton, wool, rayon, polyester and satin. Nowadays, leading players are offering sleepwear in various designs, styles, and patterns to suit the preferences of customers across the globe.

Market Trends

The growing apparel industry, in confluence with the increasing implementation of organized retail channels, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, various manufacturers are expanding their businesses via online distribution channels and investments in promotional activities through social media to enhance brand awareness. They are also adopting environment-friendly manufacturing practices, which are generating minimal waste and carbon footprints. This, along with the easy availability of stretchable and quick-drying sleepwear, is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the rising demand for convenient, bridal, premium quality and plus-size night-dresses and gowns is projected to fuel the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• AEO Management Co.

• Calvin Klein Inc. (PVH Corp.)

• Hanesbrands Inc.

• Hanky Panky Ltd.

• Harrods Limited

• Jockey International Inc.

• Marks and Spencer Group plc

• Nasty Gal Inc. (Boohoo Group plc)

• Saks Fifth Avenue (Hudson's Bay Company)

• Selfridges & Co.

• Under Armour Inc.

• Victoria's Secret (L Brands).

The report has segmented the market based on product type, material, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Top Wear

• Bottom Wear

• Night Dresses and Gowns

• Sleepwear Set

Breakup by Material:

• Cotton

• Wool

• Silk

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarket and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Discount Stores

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Men

• Women

• Kids

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

