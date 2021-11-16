Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,813 in the last 365 days.

Sleepwear Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Statistics & Forecast 2026

Sleepwear Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Sleepwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global sleepwear market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Sleepwear is a comfortable garment worn while sleeping or relaxing. It is manufactured using breathable and light materials, such as cotton, wool, rayon, polyester and satin. Nowadays, leading players are offering sleepwear in various designs, styles, and patterns to suit the preferences of customers across the globe.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sleepwear-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The growing apparel industry, in confluence with the increasing implementation of organized retail channels, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, various manufacturers are expanding their businesses via online distribution channels and investments in promotional activities through social media to enhance brand awareness. They are also adopting environment-friendly manufacturing practices, which are generating minimal waste and carbon footprints. This, along with the easy availability of stretchable and quick-drying sleepwear, is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the rising demand for convenient, bridal, premium quality and plus-size night-dresses and gowns is projected to fuel the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• AEO Management Co.
• Calvin Klein Inc. (PVH Corp.)
• Hanesbrands Inc.
• Hanky Panky Ltd.
• Harrods Limited
• Jockey International Inc.
• Marks and Spencer Group plc
• Nasty Gal Inc. (Boohoo Group plc)
• Saks Fifth Avenue (Hudson's Bay Company)
• Selfridges & Co.
• Under Armour Inc.
• Victoria's Secret (L Brands).

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sleepwear-market

The report has segmented the market based on product type, material, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:
• Top Wear
• Bottom Wear
• Night Dresses and Gowns
• Sleepwear Set

Breakup by Material:
• Cotton
• Wool
• Silk
• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarket and Hypermarkets
• Online Stores
• Discount Stores
• Others

Breakup by End User:
• Men
• Women
• Kids

Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Embedded Analytics Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2026- https://area-info.net/embedded-analytics-market-report-2021-size-share-trends-opportunities-growth-and-forecast-2026/

Sleepwear Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Trends, Industry Statistics, Growth and Forecast 2026- https://area-info.net/sleepwear-market-report-2021-size-share-trends-industry-statistics-growth-and-forecast-2026/

Smart Robot Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Trends, Statistics, Growth and Forecast 2026- https://area-info.net/smart-robot-market-report-2021-size-share-trends-statistics-growth-and-forecast-2026/

Social and Emotional Learning Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Growth, Statistics and Forecast 2026- https://area-info.net/social-and-emotional-learning-market-report-2021-size-share-growth-statistics-and-forecast-2026/

Epoxy Curing Agent Market Latest Research Report | Trends, Share, Growth, Size, Opportunity Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026- https://researz.com/epoxy-curing-agent-market-latest-research-report-trends-share-growth-size-opportunity-outlook-and-forecast-2021-2026/

Anticoagulants Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Development Trends and Forecast- https://pharmahub.org/members/9082/blog/2021/10/anticoagulants-market-2021-2026-size-share-growth-development-trends-and-forecast

Patient Handling Equipment Market Research Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunity Outlook and Forecast 2026- https://pharmahub.org/members/9082/blog/2021/10/patient-handling-equipment-market-research-report-2021--size-share-growth-trends-opportunity

Intraoperative Imaging Market Research Report 2021 | Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunity Outlook and Forecast 2026- https://pharmahub.org/members/9082/blog/2021/10/intraoperative-imaging-market-research-report-2021--share-size-growth-trends-opportunity

Poultry Diagnostics Market Research Report 2021 | Growth, Share, Size, Trends, Opportunity Outlook and Forecast 2026- https://pharmahub.org/members/9082/blog/2021/10/poultry-diagnostics-market-research-report-2021--growth-share-size-trends-opportunity-outlook

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Research Report 2021 | Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Opportunity Outlook and Forecast 2026- https://pharmahub.org/members/9082/blog/2021/10/vaccine-adjuvants-market-research-report-2021--trends-growth-share-size-opportunity-outlook

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
sales@imarcgroup.com

You just read:

Sleepwear Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Statistics & Forecast 2026

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.