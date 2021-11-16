Epoxy Curing Agent Market Report 2021 | Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Growth & Forecast 2026

Epoxy Curing Agent Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Epoxy Curing Agent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global epoxy curing agent market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Epoxy curing agents work efficiently when combined with epoxy resins, which are low molecular weight pre-polymers or higher molecular weight polymers. They have excellent bonding properties, mechanical strength, electrical insulation, and high chemical resistance. As a result, they are mixed with diluents, coupling agents, and fillers to improve the curing properties and feasibility.

Market Trends

There is a rise in the utilization of epoxy curing agents in the construction industry worldwide. This, coupled with significant developments in lightweight composite materials, represents one of the key factors driving the market. In addition, they find applications in mechanical, aerospace, automobile, biomedical, marine, and manufacturing industries as epoxy curing agents have high durability, stiffness, flexural strength, and damping properties. Furthermore, their rising usage in producing wind rotor blades and other structural elements is fueling the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for electronic products and automotive electronic equipment are offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

• Atul Ltd.

• BASF SE

• Cardolite Corporation

• Cargill Incorporated

• Evonik Industries AG

• Hexion Inc.

• Huntsman Corporation

• Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

• Olin Corporation

• Toray Industries Inc.

The report has segmented the market based on product type, application and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Amines

• Polyamides

• Anhydrides

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Composites

• Paints and Coatings

• Adhesives and Sealants

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Building and Construction

• Transportation

• Wind Power

• Aerospace

• Marine

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

