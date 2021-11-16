Europe Telematics Software and Service Market 2021 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

Europe Telematics Software and Service Market worth USD 20,483.0 Mn by 2028, registering a CAGR of 18.4%

United States/WA: The "Europe Telematics Software and Service market Size, Status, and Forecast 2028" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Europe Telematics Software and Service market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The Europe Telematics Software and Service market was valued at US$ 6,032.0 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 20,483.0 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.4% between 2021 and 2028.

This statistic research depicts the global Europe Telematics Software and Service market's growth prospects. It also sheds insight on the Europe Telematics Software and Service industry's market segmentation. This study also includes data on regional classification and its impact on worldwide Europe Telematics Software and Service market demands.

Moreover, technologies such as block chain, artificial intelligence are being used in telematics software, for vehicle monitoring. Moreover, IoT is being adopted in telematics software for predictive maintenance that helps to improve driver operation, and cargo monitoring. Many telematics platform providers are engaged in launching AI enabled platform for vehicle tracking. For instance, in in August 2020, Teletrac Navman launched AI-based real-time, predictive telematics platform – TN360. This platform can provide predictive and actionable insights for vehicle and performance tracking.

Major Key players in this Market:

MiX Telematics, Octo Telematics, Trimble INC, Verizon, Aplicom, Astrata and Key Telematics

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Europe Telematics Software and Service market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Europe Telematics Software and Service market segmented into :

By Component

(Software/Platform, Services).

The Services segment is again divided into : Consulting, Implementation, Support & Maintenance

By Deployment

On-Premise

SaaS

By Solutions

Vehicle Tracking/Recovery (Fleet Management)

Intrusion Detection

Analytics & Reporting

By Application

Secured onboard communication

Behavioral Management

Emergency Calling /Alerts

Fuel Management

Route Planning

Vehicle maintenance and monitoring

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

