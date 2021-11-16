Waste Management Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Growth Rate, Regions and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2,158.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Increasing developments in waste-to-energy facilities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global waste management market size is expected to reach USD 3,225.72 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising concerns regarding waste management across the world, rapid urbanization, economic development, and increasing global population. Steady and increasing generation of vast volumes of waste is driving urgent need for more effective and efficient waste management facilities and solutions.

Moreover, the report provides an extensive analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Waste Management market and considers the current COVID-19 pandemic as one of the significant growth factors. The report is furnished with the latest happenings in the Waste Management market and the economic scenario in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers the present and future impact analysis of COVID-19 on the overall market. Along with that, the changes in the economic scenario and market trends are reported in the study.

Request to Download Sample of this Strategic Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/691

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In September 2020, SUEZ and PreZero, which is the environmental division of Schwarz Group, announced that they entered into a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) to explore possibilities in order to establish strategic partnerships, which would promote innovative solutions related to waste management. The partnership is expected to accelerate the development of the circular economy in Europe.

Disposable service segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives by governments regarding safe disposal of industrial and municipal waste is driving demand for disposal services.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global waste management market in 2020. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, population growth, and economic development in countries in the region have resulted in increasing volumes of waste generation, which is driving rapid need for waste management facilities in the region.

The prominent players of the global Waste Management market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Waste Management products in the industry.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Waste Management Market:

Biffa Group, Clean Harbors, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Daiseki Co., Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Suez Environment S.A., Veolia Environnement S.A., Waste Management, Inc., and Republic Services, Inc.

The research report gives a special focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the leading participants and offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and an investigative study for their evolution through extensive historical analysis. Additionally, the global Waste Management market is segmented into product types, applications, regions, and end-user industries. The report utilizes Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer accurate predictions about the growth rate of the market. The study investigates and assesses the global Waste Management market in terms of market size, market share, and revenue generation. The report also assesses the growth of the segments of the Waste Management market over the forecast timeline.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial Waste

Municipal Waste

Hazardous Waste

Bio-medical waste

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Collection Service

Collection & transportation

Storage & handling

Sorting

Disposable Service

Landfills

Recycling

Composting & Anaerobic digestion

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Waste Management market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/691

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the estimated value of the global Waste Management market by the end of the forecast period?

What are the fundamental factors propelling the growth of the global Waste Management market?

Which are the leading regions in the Waste Management market with the highest market shares?

Which regional segment is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast duration?

What are their strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in this market?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Waste Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Waste Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing concerns regarding waste management



4.2.2.2. Rapid industrialization in developing countries



4.2.2.3. Strict regulations of government regarding waste disposal



4.2.2.4. Rising need to develop waste-to-energy solutions



4.2.2.5. Technological advancement in effective waste management



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Rising landfill prices and fuel costs



4.2.3.2. High cost of operating waste management solutions ‘



4.2.3.3. Limited availability of proper waste collection infrastructure



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Read More…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-management-market

Thank you for reading our report. The customization of the report is available as per client needs. Please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market

Chromatography Resins Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chromatography-resins-market

3D Printing Metal Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-metal-market

Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market

Bioplastics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioplastics-market