Lifestyle Drugs Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies During 2021 to 2030
Rise in popularity of lifestyle drugs due to e-commerce development are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Lifestyle Drugs Market by Therapeutic Type (Obesity, Women’s Health, Insomnia, Sexual Dysfunction, Dermatology, and Others), Form (Tablets, Gel, Oral Syrups, Parenteral, Creams, and Chewing Gums), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store, Retail Store, and Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Lifestyle drugs are the type of medications used in the treatment of non-threatening and non-painful condition such as baldness, erectile dysfunction, acne, and others. Non-medical problems and minor medical conditions can be treated with help of this drugs. Main goal of this drug is to improve quality of life and maintain healthy lifestyle. Moreover, these drugs are used in eliminating the chronic life style habits such as alcohol and smoking consumption. Hair loss reduction agents, smoking withdrawal, fat burner, anti-wrinkle drugs, and others are the types of lifestyle drugs.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing shortage of these drugs. Thus, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to witness a significant growth in the future owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19. This in turn is expected to have a significant impact on the lifestyle drugs market.
Top Impacting Factors
1) Surge in adoption of healthy lifestyle all over the globe, increase in skin related disorders such as skin infection, rise in demand for topical dermatology drugs, surge in consumption of alcohol & cigarettes, and increase in geriatric population are the key factors that drive the growth of the market.
2) However, side effects related to lifestyle drugs can hinder the growth of the market.
3) Contrarily, rise in popularity of lifestyle drugs due to e-commerce development are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.
The Major Key Players Are:
Allergan, BMS, Eli Lilly, Galderma, Merck, Pfizer, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen Inc., Biocon Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders:
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Lifestyle Drugs Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• It offers Lifestyle Drugs Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Lifestyle Drugs Market growth.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION
1.2. KEY BENEFITS
1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools & models
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016
3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities…
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?
Q1. What is the market value of Lifestyle Drugs Market report in forecast period?
Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?
Q3. What is the market value of Lifestyle Drugs Market in 2020?
Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Lifestyle Drugs Market report?
Q5. Does the Lifestyle Drugs Market company is profiled in the report?
Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Lifestyle Drugs Market?
Q7. Does the Lifestyle Drugs Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?
Q8. What are the key trends in the Lifestyle Drugs Market report?
