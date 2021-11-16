Tablets Market Grows At Rate Over 13% With Demand Across Various Industries

Tablets Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Tablets Global Market Report - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Tablets Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for tablets in various sectors such as healthcare, education, entertainment and other industries is a key factor driving the growth of the tablets market. For instance, the hospitality industry has introduced in-room tablets to offer their services at the fingertips of their guests. Similarly, tablets help the transportation industry to standardize workflows, facilitate proper communications on time and provide critical information. The increasing use of tablets across industries is driving sales. In 2020, the sales of the Apple iPad increased by 20%, delivering more than 14 million units and Samsung stood in second place, delivering 7 million units and growing by 39%. The increasing demand for tablets in different sectors is expected to fuel the market for tablets.

The global tablets market size is expected to grow from $61.63 billion in 2020 to $69.90 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $104.53 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Read More On The Global Tablets Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tablets-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Major companies operating in the tablets market are focusing on developing innovative technology solutions for tablets. For instance, in June 2020, Apple a USA based technology company launched Apple iPad Pro 11 2020. iPad Pro is fitted with an Apple A12Z Bionic octa-core processor, based on iPadOS and powered by a non-removable Li-Po battery (28.65 Wh). The tablet's sensors include a proximity sensor, barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope and sensor for ambient light, liquid retina display. Therefore, making the tablets technologically advanced helps companies to sustain the competitive market.

Key players covered in the global tablets industry are Apple Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Acer Inc., Microsoft Corporation, HP, Huawei, LG Electronics Inc., Archos, Chuwi Innovation Limited, Dell, HTC Corporation, Lava International Limited, Nokia Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation.

TBRC’s global tablets market report is segmented by product type into detachable, slate, hybrid, rugged, by application into personal, business, by operating systems into iOS, android, windows, by screen size into below 8", 8", above 8".

Tablets Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Detachable, Slate, Hybrid, Rugged), By Application (Personal, Business), By Operating Systems (iOS, Android, Windows), By Screen Size (Below 8", 8", Above 8"), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides tablets market overview, forecast tablets market size and growth for the whole market, tablets market segments, and geographies, tablets market trends, tablets market segments tablets market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Tablets Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3513&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Computers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (PCs, Laptops, Tablets, Other Computers), By Application (Household, Commercial), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computers-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Computer Storage Devices And Servers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Computer Storage Devices, Computer Servers), By Application (Mainframes, Desktop, Laptop Computers, Tablets, Smartphones), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computer-storage-devices-and-servers-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2021 - By Device Type (Smartphones, Smart TVs, Laptops, Desktops and Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Set-Top Box), By Revenue Source (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD), By User Type (Commercial, Personal), By End User (E-commerce, Media And Entertainment, Education And Training, IT And Telecom, Health And Fitness), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ott-streaming-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/