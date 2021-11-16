Metal Nanoparticle Market Size to Cross USD 81,567.38 Mn by 2028

Metal Nanoparticle Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.9% by 2028. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the global market.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Metal Nanoparticle Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Metal and End-Use” the market was valued at US$ 25,373.92 in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 81,567.38 by 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Strategic Insights

Metal Nanoparticles have exceptional properties such as high aspect ratio and uniform size. They are used in a wide spectrum of applications, such as catalysis, medical, and energy storage. The metal nanoparticles have various applications in end-use industries, such as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, chemical, cosmetics, and electrical and electronics.

In the medical industry, metal nanoparticles are increasingly being used in therapeutic agents, drug delivery, bioimaging, and cancer diagnostics as well as treatment, among other applications. Various types of metal nanoparticles, including silver, titanium, gold, platinum, and copper, are known for their potential therapeutic effects. Gold and silver nanoparticles effectively inhibit the growth of gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria. Gold nanoparticles are used to detect biomarkers in the diagnosis of infectious diseases, cancer, and heart diseases. Silver nanoparticles have antimicrobial and anticancer properties, and they are increasingly being used in the production of wound coatings and device coatings. Copper nanoparticles are being used in medical sector for the protection, control, and treatment of infections. Thus, a surge in the application of various metal nanoparticles in the medical industry is driving the metal nanoparticles market.

Increasing Use of Metal Nanoparticles as Catalysts to Influence Metal Nanoparticles Market Globally In Future

The metal nanoparticles are made from nanoscale matters consisting of both organic and inorganic materials combined with different metals. The metal component plays an important role in their application as green catalysts, which is attributed to their larger surface-area-to-volume ratio than the bulk material. There has been an increase in focus for the development of green catalysts that are eco-friendly and re-usable, which helps in minimizing waste; moreover, these catalytic materials are considered indispensable. Metal nanoparticles with high surface areas and more active sites increase the rate and yield of reactions. Gold nanoparticles are used in various chemical reactions as a catalyst. The surface of gold nanoparticles can be used for selective oxidation.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Metal Nanoparticle Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the metal nanoparticles market. The outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries, which has created revenue loss and damage. The disruptions in the production and supply chain have had a negative impact on the metal nanoparticles market. The implementation of lockdown in various countries along with travel restrictions has lessened the global supply of products along with a reduced logistic operation. Research has been ongoing for the utilization of gold nanoparticles for COVID-19 testing kits, which will provide the results in minutes. In the US, a group of researchers at the University of Maryland claimed that they have developed a diagnostic test that can detect the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 within 10 minutes and the results will be visible with naked eyes.

Metal Nanoparticle Market: End Use Industry

Based on end-use industry, the global metal nanoparticles market is segmented into pharmaceutical and healthcare, electrical and electronics, chemicals, personal care and cosmetics, and others. The pharmaceuticals and healthcare segment held the largest market share in 2020. Metal nanoparticles have various applications in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector such as their use as therapeutic agents as well as in drug delivery, bioimaging, and cancer treatment and diagnostics. Many countries across the world are researching on metal nanoparticles that can be applied for cancer treatment.

Metal Nanoparticle Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

American Elements; BBI Group; EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd.; Meliorum Technologies, Inc.; Nanocomposix; Nanosc, Inc.; Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials, Inc.; Nanoshel LLC.; TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.; and US Research Nanomaterials INC are among the major players operating in the global metal nanoparticles market.

