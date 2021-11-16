Packaging Machinery Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Outlook and Forecast 2026

Packaging Machinery Market Report

The global packaging machinery market reached a value of US$ 49.2 Billion in 2020 and expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Packaging Machinery Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, estimates that the global packaging machinery market reached a value of US$ 49.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global packaging machinery market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Packaging machinery represents a device that is utilized for packing numerous products and components. It includes various process operations, such as fabrication, filling, sealing, cleaning, combining, labeling, palletizing, etc. Packaging machinery assists in facilitating the packaging of small sachets to big cartons. It also provides tamper resistance and ensures the safety of the products. Apart from this, several packaging machines are used for sorting, counting, accumulating various items, etc.

Global Packaging Machinery Market Trends:

The growing product utilization for enhancing the appearance of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), including over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, processed food and beverages, cosmetics, etc., is primarily driving the packaging machinery market. Additionally, the changing lifestyles and hectic schedules of consumers have led to a rise in the need for convenient packaging solutions, thereby escalating the product demand. Moreover, several leading packaging machinery firms are engaging in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities to increase the efficiency of their existing production facilities, which will continue to catalyze the packaging machinery market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Bsarry-Wehmiller Companies

• GEA Group

• Illinois Tool Works

• Krones

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Adelphi Packaging Machinery

• Aetna Group

• B&H Labelling Systems

• Bosch Packaging Machinery

• Bradman Lake Group

• CKD Group

• Coesia SpA

• Fuji Machinery Company

• Harland Machine Systems Ltd.

Breakup by End-Use:

• Food

• Beverages

• Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

• Chemicals

• Others

Breakup by Machine Type:

• Filling Machines

• FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines

• Cartoning Machines

• Palletizing Machines

• Labeling Machines

• Wrapping Machines

• Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• General Packaging

• Modified Atmosphere Packaging

• Vacuum Packaging

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

