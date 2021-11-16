Global Specialty Paper Market Report 2021, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies and Forecast 2026

Specialty Paper Market Report

The global specialty paper market reached a volume of 35.8 Million Tons in 2020 and expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Specialty Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global specialty paper market reached a volume of 35.8 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global specialty paper market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Specialty paper is used to enhance the function, processing, and decoration of industrial products. It is cost-effective and offers high strength, performance, density, and porosity. It is widely available in varying colors, qualities, and finishes. At present, several manufacturers are offering recycled specialty paper due to rising environmental awareness among individuals.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The extensive use of specialty paper in various end use industries represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. For instance, it is used in the production of smart packages embedded with radio-frequency identification (RFID). These packages are extensively employed in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, automobile, and food and beverage (F&B) industries around the world. Apart from this, the expanding application of biodegradable plastic films in the agriculture and horticulture sectors for manufacturing plant pots is impelling the market growth. Moreover, governing agencies of numerous countries are imposing bans on non-biodegradable plastics, which is anticipated to increase the sales of specialty paper worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• International Paper Company

• Stora Enso

• Nippon Paper Group, Inc

• Mondi Plc.

• Sappi Ltd.

• Itc Ltd.

• Domtar Corporation

• Glatfelter

• Fedrigoni

• Munksjo Group

Breakup by Product Type:

• Label And Release Papers

• Printing Papers

• Flexible Packaging Papers

• Rolling Papers

• Décor Papers

• Banknotes And Security Papers

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Pulp

• Fillers And Binders

• Additives

• Coatings

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Packaging And Labeling

• Printing And Writing

• Industrial Use

• Building And Construction

• Food Service

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

