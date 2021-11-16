Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global water pipeline leak detection system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.

A water pipeline leak detection system represents an engineering system that is utilized for determining and detecting the leak location in a pipeline. Leakage is identified using acoustic and non-acoustic devices. A water pipeline leak detection system includes various sensors and data collectors that are placed within the pipeline network and transmit data to the network management center, which helps in identifying the leakage area. These detection systems assist in reducing the cost of water supply and find widespread applications across the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.

The growing need for effective water management solutions, owing to the escalating environmental concerns and the emerging risk of water scarcity, is among the key factors driving the water pipeline leak detection systems market. Apart from this, the increasing investments towards the expansion of water pipelines and the rising number of water treatment plants, especially in developing countries, are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the launch of several initiatives by government bodies aimed at decreasing water wastage is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the elevating expenditures by companies on water treatment and infrastructural maintenance are augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the introduction of smart water metering and the inflating popularity of Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based monitoring systems are anticipated to fuel the water pipeline leak detection systems market over the forecasted period.

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global water pipeline leak detection systems market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Mueller Water Products Inc

NEC Corporation

Xylem, Inc.

SPX Corporation

Gutermann AG.

Badger Meter Inc.

ABB Ltd.

3M Company

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global water pipeline leak detection systems market on the basis of technology, equipment, pipe type, end-use and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Ultrasonic

Smart Ball

Magnetic Flux

Fiber Optic

Others

Breakup by Equipment:

Acoustic

Non-Acoustic

Breakup by Pipe Type:

Plastic Pipes

Ductile Iron Pipes

Stainless Steel Pipes

Aluminium Pipes

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

