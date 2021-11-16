Esports Market Value, Size, Share, Segmentation, Industry Trends, Research Report 2021- 2026

Esports Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Esports Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global esports market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Esports, also known as electronic sports, refer to the competitive video game tournaments organized by online gaming platforms. Professional gamers and amateurs play these games for leisure or professional championships on personal computers (PC), mobiles, tablets, etc. Esports are generally played by gamers sponsored by organizations that generate revenue via tickets, advertisements, media rights, etc. These tournaments are managed through various software that assist in scheduling and promoting events, running branding campaigns, managing user registration, etc. Esport audiences can watch the players compete and interact with them through a human-computer interface. These tournaments are gaining traction among professionals and hobbyists across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Esports Market Trends:

The accelerating improvements in digital infrastructures to support major league tournaments and the expanding professionalization of the industry are some of the key factors driving the esports market. Apart from this, the growing demand for mobile and PC-based video games among millennials is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of lucrative opportunities for gamers, developers, influencers, sponsors, etc., including streaming revenues, international prize pools, one-to-one sponsorships, etc., is augmenting the global market. Besides this, the shifting consumer preferences towards participation in online and mobile gaming tournaments as a recreational activity and the inflating popularity of live streaming platforms like Twitch, HitBox, Azubu, Beam, YouTube Gaming, Bigo Live, etc., are also acting as growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the elevating demand for electronic sports in the education industry for enhancing the cognitive abilities of the students is anticipated to fuel the esports market over the forecasted period.

Global Esports Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Capcom Co. Ltd.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

FACEIT

Gameloft SE (Vivendi SE)

Gfinity PLC

Intel Corporation

Modern Times Group

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Riot Games Inc

Valve Corporation

Zynga Inc.

Breakup by Revenue Model:

Media Rights

Advertising and Sponsorships

Merchandise and Tickets

Others

Breakup by Platform:

PC-based Esports

Consoles-based Esports

Mobile and Tablets

Breakup by Games:

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

Player vs Player (PvP)

First Person Shooters (FPS)

Real Time Strategy (RTS)

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

