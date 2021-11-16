Car Conversion Kit Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

The car conversion kit will be installed easily on board by cutting the existing wire from the ignition switch and joint it to the kits consequently.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car conversion kit is designed to be fitted in several kinds of cars to interrupt rapidly the starting and ignition system for better energy consumption during a car drive. The car conversion kit will be installed easily on board by cutting the existing wire from the ignition switch and joint it to the kits consequently. These kits utilize the GPS technology to assist the driver shut off and start up the engine smartly. The OEMs and manufacturers in the automotive industry are gradually shifting their focus toward vehicle modification, wherein they can customize the vehicle according to the customer requirement and desires, instead of purchasing new vehicles. Making use of automotive conversion kits proves to be more economical for customers, as they can meet their required needs by modification. This increasing trend of customization of vehicles is expected to gain traction during the forecast period and drive the need for automotive conversion kit among the customers.

Major Market Players:

Canadian Electric Vehicles Ltd., Clean Ride Electric Vehicles, EVPorsche.com, Eco-conversions, Electric Vehicle Systems, Electro Automotive, Electric Vehicles of America (EVA), EV-Blue/Electric Blue, EV Source LLC, and Green Motors Inc.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Some of the factors that boost the market for automotive conversion kit are the escalating safety measure that need to be considered while driving a vehicle and the availability of the old cars. However, high cost of the kit as well as high installation charges are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, customizations as per the OEMs vehicles for introducing them to purchase from the market are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The car conversion kit market trends are as follows:

Escalating safety measure

Automobiles must be able to meet personal demands from users, including elements of social responsibility such as safety, comfort, and support. In addition, increase in trends toward a low environmental burden hydrocarbon society as well as meeting requirements to improve basic functions to drive automobiles, such as running, turning, and stopping boosts the market growth. Moreover, rise in awareness of customers among developed and developing countries is expected to augment the car conversion kit market in the near future.

Availability of old cars

As most of the customers who buy used cars seek the value for money in the deal in terms of good engine and car condition. An organized dealer can certify the quality of the second-hand car, and may also help you get the engine checked and verified. Also, the new car sales have slowed down in the recent past, the pre-owned car market has continued to grow over the past year and is larger than the new car market now. Hence, the reselling companies are focusing on improving the quality of the engine and providing safety and comfort as a source of their advertisements for the customers. The growing reselling automobile market is expected to boost the car conversion kit market.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the car conversion kit market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the car conversion kit market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the car conversion kit market scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

