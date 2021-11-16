Collagen Casing Market Revenue to Cross USD 2,418.6 Mn by 2028: The Insight Partners

Collagen Casing Market report will gives you an in-depth analysis of revenue, forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Collagen Casing Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Edible and Inedible), Application (Fresh Sausages, Processed Sausages, Salami, and Others), and End-Use (Food Processing, Foodservice, and Food Retail),” the market was valued at US$ 1,648.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,418.6 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 1,648.6 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by- US$ 2,418.6 Million by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 5.6% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period- 2021-2028

Base Year- 2021

No. of Pages- 152

No. Tables- 83

No. of Charts & Figures- 80

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Type , Application , and End-Use

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Collagen Casing Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004443/

Collagen casings are essential in the production of a variety of value-added or processed meat products. The high mechanical strength and fibrous nature of these products have boosted their demand in numerous applications, including casings for sausages and meat-based products. Furthermore, sausage production continues to grow across geographies, as sausages are increasingly becoming mainstream food. Different types of sausages available in the market include fresh sausages, dry-cured sausages, cooked sausages, and semi-dry sausages, among others.

The 21st century has witnessed colossal paradigm shifts in the lifestyles of the populace, which can be attributed to various factors such as introduction of new technology, industrialization, and others. Globalization, regional demographics, cultural influences, changing lifestyles, and the allied changing food habits have contributed to the growing demand for processed food products that are easy to cook and serve. In recent years, the consumption of snacks and savory products has increased in both developed and developing countries. As sausages are rich in protein and easy to cook products, their consumption has grown exponentially over the years. Several varieties of sausages are consumed in breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner. There are close to 100 variants of sausages that are manufactured worldwide. Europe is one of the leading consumers of sausages. German, Italian, and Portuguese sausages have gained global recognition. The consumption of sausages is peculiarly high in western countries such as the UK, Italy, the US, Germany, and Poland. Wide popularity and acceptance of frozen foods in the colder countries further provides a robust growth platform for sausages. The sales of collagen casings are proportionate to the rising consumption of sausages. This factor is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the collagen casings market in the coming years.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the collagen casings industry. The outbreak has declined operational efficiency and interrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, thereby creating revenue loss and damage. The disruption in the value chain has had a negative impact on collagen casings supply, which has impacted the growth of the collagen casings market.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Collagen Casing Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00004443

Based on type, the global collagen casing market is further segmented into edible and inedible. The edible segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Edible collagen casings are made by the extraction process, usually from the cattle hide. The edible collagen casings are available in straight and curved forms. The straight ones range generally from 13mm to 45mm, whereas the curved versions of the edible collagen casings range from 20mm to 45mm. Edible collagen casings are ideally suited for hotdogs, smoked and polished sausage, snack sticks, bratwurst, Italian sausage, pepperoni, breakfast links, and many ethnic sausages. The edible collagens are highly consistent and durable while smoking and stuffing processes.

The collagen casing market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, Europe held the largest revenue share of the market

Collagen Casing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Devro Plc., Overseas Casing Company, FABIOS Spółka Akcyjna (FABIOS SA), Fibran Group, LEM Products, Nippi Collagen NA Inc., Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, and Viscofan, S.A. are among the key players in the global Collagen Casing market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Order a Copy of Collagen Casing Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004443/

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

Artificial Sausage Casings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019221/

Cellulose Casings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Small Caliber Collagen Casings (Diameter Less Than 35mm), Large Caliber Collagen Casings (Diameter Larger Than 35mm)); Application (Non Edible Cellulose Casings, Edible Cellulose Casings) and Geography

- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012665/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/collagen-casings-market

More Research: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/collagen-casings-market-2021-2028-an-exclusive-research-on-the-latest-trends-and-future-opportunities-2021-09-27?tesla=y