Choosing Confined Space Rescue Services in 6 Steps
There’s a chance of getting off track when employees enter confined spaces. That is why a confined space rescue team can prevent property loss, and save lives.CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite meticulous planning and testing, there’s always a chance of getting off track as employees enter or work in confined spaces. This is where the services of a confined space rescue team are required to tackle the situation, prevent property loss, and save lives.
Confined space rescue can be a complex and elaborate process. Success largely depends on the capabilities of the rescue team. This makes it important to choose a competent team equipped with the right skills and experience to act quickly and confidently in an unfortunate situation.
Choosing Confined Space Rescue Services
Follow the steps discussed below to choose a capable confined space rescue team.
Step 1 – Consider Team Experience
The first thing you need to consider is the team’s work experience concerning confined space rescue or similar projects. Ensure that all team members are experienced and qualified for the job – not only the project lead.
Step 2 – Check the Track Record
Dig a little deeper to ensure the confined space rescue services you are considering have a stellar track record. Does the team have great references? What do former customers say about them? A quick search on the internet can reveal much information about a confined space rescue team.
Step 3 – Inquire About Training
Does the team you are considering train regularly? Regular training is essential to keep the team in shape and polish their skills and performance. So, take the time to learn about the training regime of the team. You can also ask them to demonstrate a sample training exercise for you.
Here is a list of questions to ask during your confined space rescue services evaluation.
- Are all members of the rescue team trained as permit space entrants?
- Did the team receive training in using personal protective equipment (PPE)?
- Is the team trained in providing first aid medical services to treat victims in confined spaces?
- Does the team have the skills, knowledge, and gear required to perform atmospheric testing?
- Are team members trained in retrieving victims from confined spaces with small openings?
Answers to these questions will give you an idea about the team training and skills of the confined space rescue services team.
Step 4 – Check the Documentation
Competent specialized emergency services provide comprehensive documentation of their company profile, technicians, and other team members. The documentation also includes all rescuing services or associated activities and is readily available for clients on request.
Take the time to read through the available documentation, and make sure you look for the following information.
- Time required by the team to provide rescue services under different circumstances. According to NFPA 350, when a worker requires a technical rescue in the absence of a recognized hazard, the rescue should be available on-site within five minutes and set up entry within 15 minutes. On the other hand, if life-threatening hazards are present, rescue entry should be set up within 2 minutes of the incident, and so on.
- Number of people on the rescue team with respect to the hazards of the space and duties of the rescuers
Step 5 – Gauge Cross-Functional Capabilities
Cross-functional capabilities are defined as providing services beyond the standard scope of the rescue protocol. It is advisable to choose a confined space rescue services firm where the technicians are also trained in fire safety inspection, firefighting, EMT, and other related services.
Step 6 – Check for Insurance
Finally, make sure that the confined space rescue services firm you opt for has an adequate level of insurance geared towards reducing your risks.
The Bottom Line: Relying On 911 Is Not Enough
The dangers and definition of a confined space may vary from one industry to another. Some confined spaces may be more dangerous than others. In any case, relying on 911 for rescue services is not good enough. With lives at stake, it is essential to prepare beforehand. Follow the steps discussed above to choose a quick, effective, and proficient confined space rescue services firm.
