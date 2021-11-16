Surgical Smart Glasses Market to hit $ 303,934.14 thousand, Globally, by 2028 at 9.9% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Lucrative Regions for Surgical Smart Glasses Market

Surgical Smart Glasses Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.9% to reach US$ 303,934.14 thousand from 2020 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest market research study on “Surgical Smart Glasses Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and End User,” The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market, along with market drivers and deterrents.

The factors such as growing emphasis on superior surgical procedural outcomes and increasing number of surgical procedures drive the growth of the global surgical smart glasses market. However, the lack of awareness and infrastructure challenges to adopt surgical smart glasses in emerging nations hinder the market growth.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in (US$ 145,287.76 thousand in 2020)

Market Size Value by (US$ 303,934.14 thousand by 2028)

Growth Rate (CAGR of 9.9% from 2021-2028)

Forecast Period (2021-2028)

Base Year (2021)

No. of Pages (133)

No. Tables (57)

No. of Charts & Figures (68)

Segments covered (By Type, Application, And Geography)

Regional scope (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA)

Country scope (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina)

Report coverage (Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends)

Get Sample PDF Copy Along with TOC of Surgical Smart Glasses Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016817/

Surgical smart glasses provide a smarter way to perform surgeries across the globe. Surgeons wear these glasses while performing a surgery and expert professionals from outside can view the surgery through these smart glasses and give advice regarding the surgery. Surgeon in Operation Theater can communicate with another surgeon with the help of microphones of the glasses and share the surgical view with the wide lens camera on the surgical smart glass.

Smart glasses are web-connected wearable computing devices, used to transmit multiple types of data and project it on monitors. In general, a hands-free system is majorly preferred by surgeons as their hands are busy. The smart glasses offer functionalities of standard computers such as voice commands, eye movements, gestures, and simple tactile commands. Further, the glasses can also be used for recording, streaming video, teleconferences, data transmission, and tele mentoring, among others. Moreover, the glasses enable synchronous visualization of bones and tissues on the screen during a surgical procedure. Such images allow surgeons to take accurate and rapid surgical decisions. In addition, the smart glasses help to increase the surgical precision, as well as reduce overall surgical procedural duration by 30%.

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Contribute Significantly to Market Growth

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), stroke, and kidney diseases is expected to have a positive impact on the number of surgical procedures across the globe. As per the WHO, CVDs are the leading cause of mortality, and they result in the deaths of ~17.9 million people every year across the world. Moreover, as per the International Diabetes Federation’s Diabetes Atlas Ninth edition 2019, about 463 million adults (aged 20–79 years) had diabetes in 2019, and the number is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Such high prevalence of chronic conditions is expected to drive the number of surgical procedures, which will ultimately boost the growth of the surgical smart glasses market. For instance, according to the data published by the Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society of India in 2020, the number of bariatric surgeries in India increased by around 86.7% during 2014–2018 in India.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having the significant positive impact on the surgical smart glasses market. COVID-19 vaccine has been developed by several pharmaceutical companies and is vaccination has been started. Thus, the surgical smart glasses market is growing due to the increasing awareness about remote clinical support as an option for surgeons, which is also anticipated to have a positive impact on the other segments of the market in the coming months. On the other side, disruptions in the supply chain caused due to the halt in global operations are hindering the market growth.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Surgical Smart Glasses Market Growth Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00016817

Surgical Smart Glasses Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

MEDITHINQ CO., LTD; Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology; IRISTICK; DTU Srl.; Vuzix Corporation; Pixee Medical; RODS AND CONES.; AMA XpertEye; ImmersiveTouch, Inc.; and Microsoft Corporation.

Based on type, the global surgical smart glasses market is bifurcated into wireless type and wire type. In 2020, the wireless type segment held a larger share in the market. Moreover, the market for the same segment is expected to hold a higher market share by 2028. The wireless surgical smart glasses allow real-time streaming video of surgery to multiple locations, by reducing travel time and enabling access of healthcare to remote locations. This factor, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for surgical smart glasses across the world in the forecast period.

Order a Copy of Surgical Smart Glasses Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00016817/

In Jun 2020, MediThinQ commercially launched wireless smart glasses GV-200C. These wireless smart glasses solutions provide surgical site vision to front of eyes regardless of surgeon's position and orientation. Surgeon is able to have identical image on smart glasses instead of monitor for convenience and higher efficiency.

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Mobile Phone Smart Glass, Integrated Smart Glass, and External Smart Glass); Type (Binocular and Monocular); and Application (Commercial, Gaming, Industrial, Military, and Education).

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/ar-and-vr-smart-glasses-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/surgical-smart-glasses-market

More Research: https://www.biospace.com/article/surgical-smart-glasses-market-to-grow-at-9-9-percent-cagr-driven-by-wire-type-wireless-type-to-2028/

Surgical Smart Glasses Market 2028 | New Innovation & Perception