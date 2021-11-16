Rabeko’s Zero Sauces Make it to the Hungry Canadian Food Market

The company is operated by businessman and entrepreneur, Bart Dobbelaere.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, November 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- he owner of Rabeko Bart Dobbelaere , is pleased to announce his Zero Sauces have finally made it to the Canadian market.Rabeko is a family-owned company founded in 1997 that specializes in the creation and development of craft artisanal jams, dressings, and sauces. Over the past 20 years, Rabeko has successfully produced 14 different varieties of jam sweetened with sugar, 8 without sugar, 6 extra light jams with very low carbohydrate contents, and much more – all with a strong following from consumers who enjoy the company’s products.In the company’s recent news, Rabeko is announcing its Zero Sauces are now available to Canadians, a result of Dobbelaere’s mission to help launch the brand in Canada. The launch includes products such as Rabeko’s Spicy Garlic Zero Dressing and Rabeko’s Salted Caramel Zero – two highly popular products in the company’s lineup. Each product is low in calories, sugar, and/or fat and helps make a healthy lifestyle easier.“Our products are much loved by our customers and are brought to market via distributors and retailers,” says Dobbelaere. “One of my distributors is in Halifax, so that’s where my trip to Canada started. Our mission was to visit his customers in the area, followed by stops in Montreal and Toronto. To my delight, some of his customers were already selling my products, so it was nice to be able to introduce myself and give my brand a face. We also did some further prospecting to position the brand with additional retailers, too.”What makes Rabeko’s sauces so unique is that fact that many are up to 10 times lower in calories than regular sauces found in today’s market.For more information about Rabeko, or to become a retailer, please visit https://www.rabeko.be/ About RabekoRabeko was originally founded in 1997 by a family friend of Dobbelaere’s, Bea, who began selling her homemade jams, made with love, in a small, humble market in the Belgian city of Ghent. Before long, Bea’s jams were a huge hit in the neighborhood and she and her husband Raf and son Koen, decided to form the company known as Rabeko (RA-BE-KO) today.Since then, the company has followed the calling for more health-conscious products and completely redesigned their mission to create new products where taste, quality, and health are fundamental. Together, with Koen’s friend, Bart Dobbelaere, Rabeko completed this mission in 2017, becoming Belgium’s first company to launch low-calorie Zero Sauces, Zero Jams, and Zero Sprays.The company’s slogan is “Eat well, Live better!”Contact Information