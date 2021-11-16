Medtech: BionIT Labs closes a € 3.5 million investment round for the development of a bionic prosthetic hand

The investment round was led by CDP Venture Capital Sgr and Equiter

LECCE, ITALY, November 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The most important project currently in testing phase is Adam’s Hand and it will be the World’s First Fully Adaptive Bionic Hand : combination of a "mechanical" intelligence and a proprietary AI algorithm "made in Italy"The investment has been completed by the ‘Italia Venture II – Fondo Imprese Sud’ fund of CDP Venture Capital and Equiter, with the ‘Fondo per la Ricerca e l’Innovazione - RIF’ fund.Lecce, November 16th, 2021 - BionIT Labs , a young Italian startup from Apulia, that develops hand prostheses, closed an investment round of € 3.5 million led by CDP Venture Capital Sgr (through the “Italia Venture II – Fondo Imprese Sud” fund) and the ‘Fondo per la Ricerca e l’Innovazione - RIF’, managed by Equiter and dedicated to the regions of Southern Italy. BionIT Labs has raised more than € 2 million in funding since its foundation, and it has just concluded another round, partly through a capital increase and partly through a convertible note.The main project of the company is Adam’s Hand, the World’s First Fully Adaptive Bionic Hand. It is born from a concrete need: to date, in fact, there is not yet on the market a myoelectric upper limb prosthesis - that is activated by muscle impulses of the person who wears it - characterized both by great ease of use and at the same time by high robustness and a sustainable cost for the end user. All this is made possible by an innovative mechanism patented at European level, which exploits a "mechanical" intelligence combined with the use of a proprietary AI algorithm.The high technological content, supported by the intellectual property developed by the company, makes Adam’s Hand unique in the national panorama. The medical device, already CE marked and registered on the FDA database, is currently in an advanced testing phase and it will reach the Italian market in early 2022, and then expand into other major European countries and the United States, the most important prosthetic market in the world.BionIT Labs is made up of more than 20 employees and advisors: mechanical, electronic, biomedical, computer engineers, business, and finance experts from all over Italy, who work by using their own skills to make a tangible contribution to society, pursuing the ambitious goal of "Turning Disabilities into New Possibilities"."We strongly believe that a great idea in the hands of a highly qualified and motivated team is the key factor to bring meaningful changes to the prosthetic industry," says Giovanni Zappatore, CEO and founder of BionIT Labs "Now, the involvement of two important investment funds of the national ecosystem, motivate us to work best, creating value for our customers and our shareholders"."The technology applied to the medical field has made great strides in recent years and it has developed solutions that can improve people’s daily lives, thanks to the role of companies around the world that develop deep-tech ideas and bring them to the market." adds Francesca Ottier, Manager of the ‘Fondo Imprese Sud’ fund of CDP Venture Capital Sgr,"With this operation we want to accelerate the growth of a product that is the result of the expertise of an Italian company like BionIT Labs: a revolutionary project thought for users’ need, which combines progress in the field of Artificial intelligence with an innovative production process"."This operation allows us to invest, through the ‘RIF’ Fund and, for the first time together with CDP Venture Capital, in an innovative startup that represents national excellence, consistent with our mission and with the mission of the “RIF” fund. The fund is dedicated to research and innovation projects developed in the eight regions of Southern Italy, and it is managed by Equiter, which until now has ran 13 operations for a total of over € 76 million."- said Carla Patrizia Ferrari, CEO of Equiter S.p.A. - "Finally, it should be noted that BionIT Labs will have a significant impact on both the national and international markets: it is the first Italian company to enter the segment of multi-articulated prostheses, with the aim of improving the quality of life of people with disabilities and their reintegration into social and professional life, a virtuous example of a combination of technological and social innovation".BionIT Labs also strengthens its management structure with a new Board of Directors, composed of Matteo Aventaggiato (co-founder) and Giuseppe Giannasio, director appointed on behalf of CDP Venture Capital Sgr, who will join the CEO Giovanni Zappatore in the direction of the company.For CDP Venture Capital Sgr the operation has been followed by Francesca Ottier, Head of the 'Italia Venture II – Fondo Imprese Sud' fund, by Federico Lanciano, Senior Investment Manager and Paola Deidda, Analyst of the Fund. 