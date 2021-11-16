Scout Talent’s Applicant Tracking Software And Recruitment Services Launched

Scout Talent, a recruitment organization with multiple international offices, has newly launched services in response to the US talent shortage. It is currently offering Applicant Tracking System (ATS) as part of its array of solutions for clients throughout California and the rest of the US.

The organization’s recently updated recruitment software, :Recruit, now allows corporate leaders to automate administrative tasks, communicate with applicants, rank applicants, store applicant data, create a Talent Pool – to name a few of :Recruit’s features.

The announcement of the company’s updated software, :Recruit, will be of interest to California hiring managers looking for cutting-edge, user-friendly recruitment software.

The events of 2020 and 2021 have brought major change to the talent acquisition field. HR professionals have been forced to optimize their recruitment processes in order to keep up with the pace of change. They have been forced to let go of long-term plans and normal business operations in exchange for a day-by-day approach.

During these challenging times, Scout Talent’s software, :Recruit has been designed to fill the gap between the past and “the new normal.” Currently, Scout :Recruit is being discounted to help HR teams streamline their recruitment processes.

The Scout :Recruit system is a customized, user-friendly ATS that covers every step of the recruitment process. Hiring managers can easily manage the recruitment lifecycle, quickly screen candidates, and communicate efficiently with candidates and their team members.

“SCOUT Talent has been a fantastic tool to support our high volume recruitment for our project. The team has provided us with an extended team to streamline our recruitment efforts and ensure our overall success. We greatly appreciate the relationship we have and look forward to their continued support in the years to come” – by one of their clients.

Scout Talent is a global organization that has been in business for over 20 years. They are headquartered in Australia and have offices in the Philippines, New Zealand, and Canada. They have served thousands of clients, delivering ground-breaking software services to help them adapt to the ever-changing talent recruitment and hiring landscape.

A satisfied client has said: “I cannot say enough good things about their service. It was exactly what I needed, and they delivered flawlessly. In my mind, it was worth every penny. I would not hesitate to recommend them, given the opportunity.”

Website: https://www.scouttalent.io

