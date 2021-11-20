Radius Agent Aims to Scale with Addition of Sam Kasle to Its Team
Kasle brings a two-decades-long track record of business growth to his new role with Radius Agent
Radius Agent offers a truly innovative approach to helping real estate agents build their businesses through leveraging the power of technology.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radius Agent has announced the addition of Sam Kasle to its team as its Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Kasle will lead efforts to expand revenue streams and fuel the company's growth as it looks to help real estate agents grow their businesses through technology-driven solutions.
— Sam Kasle
Kasle brings over two decades of experience in the business world to his role with Radius Agent. Kasle earned his MBA from Northwestern University and boasts an impressive record of boosting early-stage growth and sales. As Head of Retail Investing at Lending Club, Kasle played a key role in the San Francisco based peer-to-peer lender going public. Later, as EVP of Revenue at Flyhomes, Kasle successfully led the homebuying startup in its $150 million Series C funding efforts.
Kasle is now looking forward to leveraging his expertise and the passion of the Radius Agent team to earn the firm new global exposure and increased revenues across the board.
"I am thrilled to be part of the Radius Agent team," said Kasle. "Radius Agent offers a truly innovative approach to helping real estate agents build their businesses through leveraging the power of technology. With the explosive growth of both the real estate market and the tech sector, this is the perfect opportunity for Radius Agent to grow its influence and profitability, all while helping today’s real estate agents do the same for their brands.”
“Over the past few years, we’ve focused on building our community of over 75,000 residential real estate agents nationwide as well as the best tech platform in the industry. Now as we continue to build our brokerage and explore new opportunities we are expanding our team to support the long-term vision of Radius--to create the nation’s largest agent-centric, tech-driven brokerage. We’re excited to have Sam join the team as we continue to drive growth and expand,” said Biju Ashokan, Co-founder and CEO.
To learn more about Radius Agent, visit https://www.radiusagent.com/.
About Radius Agent
Radius Agent is the premier tech-driven brokerage firm for real estate agents eager to grow their brands and profits. From networking opportunities to agent training to white-glove services for buyers and sellers, Radius Agent is poised to help real estate agents grow their businesses while saving them time. Visit https://www.radiusagent.com/ to learn more.
Sam Kasle
Radius Agent
sam.kasle@radiusagent.com