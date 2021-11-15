Rep. Fajardo selected to join Women’s Legislative Network board

NM State Rep. Fajardo selected to join NCSL’s Women’s Legislative Network board

Los Lunas, NM- State Representative Kelly Fajardo (R-Los Lunas) has been selected to join the executive board of the Women’s Legislative Network (WLN) through the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL). Rep. Fajardo’s nomination to be the Western Regional Republican representative for WLN was confirmed on Thursday, November 4, 2021 in Tampa, FL.

“Being selected to join the Women’s Legislative Network is a great opportunity to continue networking with and increasing the number of female candidates for legislative offices,” said State Representative Kelly Fajardo (Los Lunas). “Over the past decade, we have seen major strides to uplift and change the face of who we elect to office and I am proud to continue those efforts with the NCSL and the Women’s Legislative Network.”

According to reports on the NCSL website from February 2021, approximately 2,259 women serve in state legislatures across the nation, and ninety women hold leadership positions.

“Rep. Fajardo’s work on advocating for her community and our state, and supporting women candidates for office has been very beneficial to New Mexico,” said House Republican Caucus Chair Rebecca Dow (TorC). “The work that the Women’s Legislative Network and Rep. Fajardo together will accomplish will most certainly uplift and increase women candidates for legislative office, benefitting so many and changing the face of politics-as-usual.”

Women legislators make up the majority in the New Mexico House of Representatives.

###

