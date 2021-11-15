When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 12, 2021 FDA Publish Date: November 15, 2021 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Lack of sterility assurance Company Name: SterRx, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description SterRx products intended to be sterile

Company Announcement

SterRx, LLC today announced the voluntary nationwide recall of approximately 240 lots within their expiry period due to equipment and process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile. To date, SterRx, LLC has not received reports of any product complaints or adverse events associated with this issue. SterRx, LLC has initiated this voluntary recall to the hospital pharmacy level out of an abundance of caution.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The lot numbers being recalled were distributed to hospitals nationwide from December 2020- October 2021. The products impacted are specifically:

lmg/ml Midazolam in 0.9% Sodium Chloride

Fentanyl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride

lmg/ml Morphine Sulfate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride

lmg/ml Morphine Sulfate in 5% Dextrose

125mg Diltiazem HCL in 0.7% Sodium Chloride

125mg Diltiazem HCL in 5% Dextrose

Norepinephrine in 0.9% Sodium Chloride

Norepinephrine in 5% Dextrose

Epinephrine in 0.9% Sodium Chloride

Phenylephrine in 0.9% Sodium Chloride

150mEq Sodium Bicarbonate in 5% Dextrose

200mg Succinylcholine Chloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride

Product images are available on www.sterrx.com

Lot information is available at www.sterrx.com/resources

Customers are being notified by fax, email, FedEx, and/or certified mail, which includes arrangements for return of all recalled product. Customers have been instructed to examine their inventory immediately and to quarantine, discontinue distribution of, and return as directed the recalled lots of product. The necessary form to document product information, as well as other information regarding this recall, is available at www .sterrx.com.

Customers or healthcare workers with any questions about returning unused product should be directed to the customer call center at (518) 324-7983 M-F 8:00am to 5:00pm EST or email Recall@sterrx.com. Patients should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178