VEERUM and Inline Group announce premiere partnership to digitally transform Canadian industrial assets

VEERUM and Inline Group are two Canadian technology providers who have partnered to accelerate client's digital transformation journey.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, VEERUM and Inline Group announce their premiere partnership to deliver an innovative solution to Canadian industrial asset development. VEERUM is a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that ingests, aggregates, analyzes, and visualizes asset data to global stakeholders using the latest digital tools. Inline Group is a geotechnical engineering, materials testing, survey, and specialty geomatics firm who provides an end-to-end data capture and processing solution for Canada’s largest industrial projects. The powerful combination of VEERUM and Inline enables organizations to capture critical asset data with millimeter precision, visualize in VEERUM’s cloud-hosted application, and make decisions based on the latest data–all in one simplified solution.
“We are always looking for ways to make digitizing assets easier for our clients, and partnering with Inline is another way we consult our clients throughout their digital transformation journey,” says VEERUM Chief Client Officer Trevor MacMaster. “Inline’s data capture practices are resulting in much faster asset capture times at a reduced cost, innovating at a pace necessary to meet the growing demand for highly accurate asset information.”
Inline Group offers a full spectrum of construction and specialty survey equipment, which includes a fleet of high precision UAVs, 3D Scanners, and the recently acquired NavVis VLX laser scanner. Inline’s team of professionals helps organizations understand their data capture requirements, while executing best practices to meet quality, schedule, and budget requirements. 71 percent of asset owners agree that capturing and retaining more data during the project lifecycle will reduce lifecycle operational costs. Inline’s state-of-the-art equipment ensures pinpoint accuracy of the as-built site and the assets within it, enabling users to make data-driven decisions remotely. Inline then processes the data to produce a point cloud model that incorporates photogrammetry and/or LiDAR, creating the most precise and detailed 3D model on the market.
The data captured and processed by Inline is secured and visualized in VEERUM’s cloud-hosted digital twin application. VEERUM breaks down data silos that traditionally burden large tier 1 organizations and provides asset teams with real-time visibility of all asset data. The solution provides end-to-end reporting and analytics capabilities by aggregating existing client data in a 3D model, helping organizations access and understand their data more thoroughly. This drives operational efficiencies, resulting in optimized asset outcomes while working remotely.
Michael Tymko, Director of Business Development at Inline Group, says, “This level of collaboration between VEERUM and Inline empowers our clients to leverage their data in unprecedented ways. With Inline’s ability to capture sites up to four times faster than average with technology like the NavVis VLX, and VEERUM’s 48 hour turnaround time, we can tackle anything from remote construction sites to complex brownfield facilities in the most efficient and cost-effective way.”
About VEERUM
VEERUM allows you to be on site without going to site. VEERUM provides the primary visualization and analytics application to combine all CAD, geospatial, document management, IoT, and operational systems. Clients can now elevate all their siloed and valuable data into an easy-to-use cloud-based application. Our clients are accelerating the transition to digital asset ownership, effectively building and maintaining the world's critical infrastructure. Go live in 48 hours with VEERUM. For additional information: veerum.com
About Inline
Inline Group is a geotechnical engineering, materials testing and survey firm with offices, team members, projects, and Indigenous partnerships across Canada. Since 2012, Inline has provided industrial and infrastructure clients with a value proposition that encompasses the best of both worlds–the competitiveness and flexibility of a smaller firm, but the processes, expertise, and services of a larger firm, derived from years of executing on Western Canada’s largest projects. For additional information, inlinegroupinc.ca
