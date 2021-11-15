11/13/21-STATE CONSERVATION RESOURCES ENFORCEMENT OFFICER ASSAULTED

For Immediate News Release: November 13, 2021

STATE CONSERVATION RESOURCES ENFORCEMENT OFFICER ASSAULTED

(Līhuʻe) – A 52-year-old Kalāheo man was arrested on numerous charges, including assaulting a police officer, during an incident today near Salt Pond Beach Park. ​

The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) reports that Randall Sheldon Hoffman also faces charges of criminal littering and resisting arrest.

A Kaua‘i DOCARE officer was notified by personnel at the Hanapepe Transfer Station that they had denied Hoffman entry to dump his trailer of green waste. Instead of leaving the area he headed to Salt Pond, where the officer found Hoffman parked on the south shoulder of Lokokai Road. He was allegedly dumping his green waste there.

The officer said even after being told to stop, Hoffman refused and kept unloading the trailer. A verbal confrontation ensued, and Hoffman was arrested for criminal littering. After being handcuffed and while on the ground, DOCARE reports Hoffman slipped the handcuffs under his legs and to the front of his body. He then jumped up and continued unloading green waste from the trailer.

When the DOCARE officer confronted him again, Hoffman threw a log toward the officer. The suspect began fighting the officer who ultimately was able to subdue him.

Hoffman was taken by the Kaua‘i Police Department to the Līhuʻe cellblock for booking. The officer was treated for minor injuries from the scuffle. The suspect’s family cleaned up the green waste.

# # #

Media Contact: