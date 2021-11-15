11/15/21-UNATTENDED LAY NET RECOVERED ON LANA‘I

For Immediate News Release: November 15, 2021

UNATTENDED LAY NET RECOVERED ON LANA‘I

(LANA‘I CITY) – Saturday night, a resident reported seeing an unattended lay net on the northeast side of Lana‘i, about 50-yards off shore.

Sunday morning, a DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources (DOCARE) officer recovered the 125-foot-long net. It had no registration tags as required by law. One dead fish was in the net and the officer did not see anyone in the area.

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla commented, “We want to thank the person who reported this violation. Unattended lay nets can indiscriminately kill all types of marine life, including seals and turtles, until it is removed from the water. This timely report prevented more marine life from getting caught in the net.”

In addition to requiring registration tags, nets cannot be used from one-half hour before sunrise or one-half hour after sunset.

Violations can be reported by calling the DOCARE hotline at 643-DLNR (3567) or via the free DLNRTip app.

# # #

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison Senior Communications Manager (808) 587-0396 [email protected]