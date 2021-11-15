Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Adoption Month in Nebraska

From left to right: Maralee Bradley, ASL Interpreter Sharon Sinkler, NFAPA Executive Director Felicia Nelsen,

Gov. Ricketts (at podium), DHHS CFS Director Stephanie Beasley, and Compass CEO Ryan Stanton.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts designated November as “Adoption Awareness Month” during a morning press conference at the State Capitol. Stephanie Beasley, Director of the Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), joined the Governor to celebrate adoptive families. She emphasized the need for additional families to provide a home and sense of belonging to the 600+ youth in Nebraska awaiting adoption. Gov. Ricketts and Director Beasley both noted that adoptions in Nebraska have declined during the pandemic, and they urged parents to consider providing a permanent home to a child in need.

Maralee Bradley, an adoptive and foster care mother, talked about the blessing of adoption—both for children who find a loving family and for the parents who chose to open their homes to an adopted son or daughter. She underscored the important contributions made by grandparents, teachers, therapists, coaches, and friends to support families who adopt.

Ryan Stanton, CEO of Compass, highlighted the life-changing impact adoptive or foster parents have on the life of a child. He called on all Nebraskans to find a way to volunteer their time to support families through the journey of adoption.

Felicia Nelsen, Executive Director of the Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (NFAPA), invited Nebraskans interested in adoption to call the NFAPA hotline at 1-800-7PARENT for more information.

Full video of today’s press conference is available by clicking here.