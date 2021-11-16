Smart Car Tracking Systems : North America Is Expected Hold the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period
Smart Car Tracking Systems Market: Booming Demand from Emerging Economies to Market Growth GloballyUNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart car tracking system is a hardware device or an electronic component that is installed in the car for tracking purpose. This smart car tracking system is used to monitor and track the position of the car by using GPS (Global Positioning System) and GSM (Global System for Mobile).
Moreover, these smart car tracking system are also equipped with vehicle theft control, which enables the owner to track the car if stolen. These benefits are contributing to the growth of smart car tracking systems market.
This signal is further demodulated and sent to the user’s mobile, which contains an application specifically developed for this information. The smart car tracking system can give the status of the car in defined states such as in journey, off journey, break and parked.
Global Smart Car Tracking Systems Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the smart car tracking systems market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan.
North America is expected hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period because of the fast adoption of technology in the automotive sector. APAC is expected to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to increase in demand of smart car tracking systems in this region.
Global Smart Car Tracking Systems Market: Segmentation
The global smart car tracking systems market can be segmented on the basis of type, deployment, industry and region.
By Type
Standalone tracker
OBD device
Advance tracker
By Deployment
Personal vehicle
Commercial vehicle
By Industry
• Transportation & Logistics
• Construction
• Oil & Gas
• Metals & Mining
• Government
• Others
Global Smart Car Tracking Systems Market: Competition Landscape
Key Developments
In February 2018, CarTrack Holdings Ltd. launched a new product? Line vision system, which is an easy to use four camera video system that keeps fleet owners in visual contact with their vehicles. With the help of this system, one can access real time footage to track their vehicles, aid in improving the driver’s performance and also control costs.
Key Vendors
The key vendors in Smart Car Tracking Systems market are AT&T Intellectual Property, Calamp Corporation, CarTrack Holdings Ltd., Comm-Port Technologies, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. Continental AG, Eresource ERP, Magna International Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Robert Bosch GmbH, Verizon, and Zonar Systems.
The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:
• Global Smart Car Tracking Systems Market Segments
• Global Smart Car Tracking Systems Market Dynamics
• Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 - 2017
• Global Smart Car Tracking Systems Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028
• Supply & Demand Value Chain
• Global Smart Car Tracking Systems Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
• Competition & Companies involved
• Technology
• Value Chain
• Global Smart Car Tracking Systems Market Drivers and Restraints
