SDDOT Seeks Public Input into the Interstate 90 (Exits 32 – 40) Corridor Study in Meade County

For Immediate Release: Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

Contact: Kevin Hoglund, Stantec Project Manager, 612-712-2061

STURGIS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the project consultant and Meade County, will hold a public meeting open house from 4:30 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, to inform area residents of the Interstate 90 (exits 32-40) Corridor Study in Meade County. The public meeting open house will be held in Lecture Hall Room 111 at Brown High School located at 12930 E. Highway 34 in Sturgis.

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. Representatives from SDDOT, Meade County, and the project consultant will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. A presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the study to the public and gather public input for the corridor. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the corridor study public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at www.i90exit32to40project.com. The presentation and displays shown at the open house will be available online within a few days after the open house meeting. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted.

The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Tuesday, Nov.30, 2021.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than 2 business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Kevin Hoglund, Stantec Project Manager, 612-712-2061 or email at Kevin.Hoglund@stantec.com

