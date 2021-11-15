REPUBLIC GOLDFIELDS INC. ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDERS
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Republic Goldfields Inc. (“Republic Goldfields” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective today (the “Effective Date”), the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Autorite des Marches Financiers and the Alberta Securities Commission (together, the “Securities Regulators”) have issued orders revoking their cease trade orders, originally issued in respect of the securities of the Company on May 9, 2013, May 17, 2013 and August 16, 2013, respectively.
On October 20, 2021, the Company filed (i) its audited annual financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2020 and (ii) its interim financial statements, interim management’s discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the period ended June 30, 2021 (collectively, the “Financial Statements”). On October 27, 2021, the Company filed (a) Form 52-110F2 - Disclosure by Venture Issuers, (b) Form 58-101F2 - Corporate Governance Disclosure (Venture Issuers), and (c) Form 51-102F6V - Statement of Executive Compensation – Venture Issuers (collectively with the Financial Statements, the “Continuous Disclosure Documents”). The Continuous Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Following the filing of the Continuous Disclosure Documents, the Company is up to date with its continuous disclosure obligations.
In connection with the Company's applications for the revocation of the cease trade orders, the Company provided an undertaking to the Securities Regulators that it would hold an annual meeting of shareholders of the Company within three months of the Effective Date. The Company has met all other conditions required by the securities commissions for revocation of the cease trade orders.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Republic Goldfields Inc.
One Dundas Street West, Suite 2300, Box 13
Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5G 1Z3
Attention: Richard Paolone
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416-258-3059
E: richard@paolonelaw.ca
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements."
The forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, comments regarding the timing of the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.
Such forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Richard Paolone
Republic Goldfields Inc.
