DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published November 15, 2021)

Join this webinar on enhancing wildlife habitat in your woods Anyone interested in learning how create and improve wildlife habitat in their woodlands is invited to join a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources webinar at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 17, with Kraig Kiger, DNR shooting sports education specialist, and Jodi Provost, a DNR assistant wildlife manager.

The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration and more information are available on the DNR website.

Deer harvest numbers available online Hunters, media, and others can find current deer harvest figures on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ deer reports and statistics webpage. Information is updated twice a week. The webpage also features an interactive map and graph that visualizes the data, as well as harvest reports for past years.